Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar join ‘Behind The Table’

Two longtime co-hosts of “The View” get together for the show’s special podcast series and discuss 25 seasons of the daytime talk show.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live