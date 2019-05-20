Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg's doctor said she was 'gasping for air' the night of hospitalization

Whoopi, let's start with this. I want to hear what happened to you the night that you thought things were really bad. What happened? I got home from work. I said to Karen who is our hair and make up woman, I said I don't feel so good. I had been sick for a while. You had been sick for a while. Like November I got sick and it kept going and going. The night of the -- what is it when he talks about -- State of the union. The night the state of the union is on. I'm thinking this can't be the only reason I'm feeling sick. I called Tom who is my partner. I said I think I need to go to the hospital. I don't feel good. Her business partner. Yes. Tommy immediately called Dr. Jorge. It was not good. Yeah, it was not good. It was a Tuesday night. I get a call from Tommy around 9:30. He said whoopi is on the phone. Immediately I'm like what the hell is wrong? I could really -- I could barely understand what whoopi was saying. My teeth were chattering. It was bad. She was gasping for air. I know her house. I was like why don't you get a she was in the kitchen and she said she couldn't walk to get one and it was a couple feet. Then she said I want to lay down and go to sleep. I was like hell no. You're not going to sleep. You never know. It sounded very serious. She couldn't breathe. Her teeth were chatters. She was obviously in rigers. What is that? Shake and chills. When she said I just want to lay down, did that do it for Absolutely. I tried not to sound scared. Tom said I did. You were like no, you're not laying down! Did you think she wasn't going to wake up? I was afraid she wasn't going to wake up. You don't know if someone -- when they give you those clues, it's like is she really just tired or is she going to become unconscious. I was telling her bad jokes. I'm telling whoopi Goldberg jokes. That's how serious it was. What happened next? The ambulance came. It was this three-way conversation. We're waiting for Karen and the traffic was bad. I'm like Tom, maybe we should get an ambulance. Tom is trying to get an ambulance. I'm telling the emergency room and tell them whoopi Goldberg is on the way. Not just because it was whoopi, but because sometimes you need to give them an alert it's serious. Then I met him. Dr. Greenberg you were the physician who treated whoopi at the hospital. She has told us that the

