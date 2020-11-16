'The View' co-host Sara Haines' biography

— -- Sara Haines returns to “The View” panel for season 24 having been a co-host in 2016-2018 for seasons 20-21. Most recently, Haines co-hosted ABC News’ “GMA 3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.” Prior to her association with ABC News in 2013, Haines was part of the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today,” alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, a position she held from 2009 to 2013. In 2008, she began online reporting as host of the program’s entertainment video blog, “Backstage Pass,” interviewing countless celebrity entertainers, actors and musicians. Haines came aboard “Today” in 2002 as a production coordinator. Prior to joining NBC News, she was a member of NBC’s page program.

Haines graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in government. She is a native of Newton, Iowa. She currently resides in New Jersey with her husband, Max, and three young children Alec, Sandra and Caleb.