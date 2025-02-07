'The View' co-hosts reveal their favorite Super Bowl snacks
Find out what the co-hosts are cooking up for Super Bowl LIX.
What's a tailgate without a super-sized feast? "The View" co-hosts are sharing the inspiration behind their favorite recipes that are sure to be winners. Read on to find out what the co-hosts are cooking up in this year's "Super Snackdown."
Alyssa's 7-Layer Dip (Serves 8-10)
Ingredients:
1 (16 oz) can refried beans
2 cups guacamole (from Joy's Guacamole)
2 cups sour cream
2 tablespoons taco seasoning
2 cups shredded Mexican-blend cheese (8 ounces)
4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
2 (2.25 oz) cans sliced black olives, drained
1 cup chopped scallions
Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions:
1. Place refried beans and guacamole into two separate piping bags. Set aside.
2. In a medium bowl stir together sour cream and taco seasoning until combined. Transfer to a third piping bag and set aside.
3. Pipe into each individual serving cup in a layer of refried beans, guacamole and sour cream.
4. Top with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced olives and chopped scallions. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping.
Ana's Ceviche (Serves 4 to 6)
Ingredients:
1 pound fresh, skinless fish, such as snapper, bass or halibut, cut into 1/2-inch dice
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup fresh lime juice (from 8 juicy limes)
2 medium tomatoes, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
2 Persian cucumbers, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
1 to 2 Serrano chili peppers, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped
1/4 small red onion, coarsely chopped and rinsed under water
1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves
Tostadas, for serving
Directions:
1. In a wide, large bowl, combine fish, salt and lime juice; stir to coat.
2. Add tomatoes, cucumber, chilis and red onion. Stir to combine and cover with plastic wrap.
3. Refrigerate for 45 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. When ready to serve, add the avocado and cilantro, mixing to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve on tostadas.
Joy's Guacamole (Serves 6 to 8)
Ingredients:
4 Haas avocados
1 lime, juiced
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 medium white onion, small diced
1 Serrano chili, minced
2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions:
1. Cut the avocado in half lengthwise and remove the pit. Spoon avocado flesh into a large bowl with lime juice, salt and cumin.
2. Using a potato masher, mash to desired consistency.
3. Fold in onion, Serrano, tomatoes and cilantro. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve with tortilla chips.
Sunny's Chili Classic Slow Cooker Chili Recipe
Ingredients:
2 lbs. lean Ground Beef, (90/10 or 93/7)
1 large onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons cumin powder
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons adobo powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup red wine
1 cup vegetable stock
30 oz kidney beans, two 15oz cans, drained and rinsed
30 oz diced tomatoes, with their juice
30 oz tomato sauce
For Serving:
Shredded cheddar cheese
Diced avocado
Sour cream
Directions:
1. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat and sauté beef until it releases fat (4-5 minutes), breaking it up with a spatula.
2. Add onion to the skillet and sauté until tender (4-5 minutes).
3. Add minced garlic and seasonings: cumin, chili powder, adobo powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Cook another 30 seconds stirring constantly. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.
4. Add remaining ingredients into the slow cooker: rinsed and drained beans, red wine, vegetable stock, diced tomatoes with their juice, and tomato sauce. Stir to combine and cook on high for 3-4 hours or on low for 6-8 hours. Season to taste if desired and serve warm.
Sara's Football Brookies From Life & Sprinkles
Sara was inspired by Life & Sprinkles' Football Brookies recipe — get the recipe here. Pre-order Taryn Camp's upcoming cookbook, 'Just Add Sprinkles,' below!
Just Add Sprinkles: A Colorful Collection of Fun, Easy Bakes to Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings
