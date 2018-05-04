Weekly schedule of ABC's 'The View'

May 4, 2018, 5:14 PM ET
Scheduled guests for the week of MAY 7-11 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, May 7: Michael B. Jordan (“Fahrenheit 451”); “View Your Deal” with hottest items at affordable prices

Tuesday, May 8: Gabrielle Union (“Breaking In”)

Wednesday, May 9: The Political View with Jake Tapper (author, “The Hellfire Club”; host, “The Lead with Jake Tapper”)

Thursday, May 10: Laurie Metcalf (ABC’s “Roseanne” & Broadway’s “Three Tall Women”)

Friday, May 11: Annette Bening (“The Seagull”)

Find more information about Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month via the The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org
Find more information about Foster Care Awareness Month from fostermore.org

