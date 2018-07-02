'50 Shades Freed' star Dakota Johnson on what annoys her about Jamie Dornan

More
"He truly eats whatever he wants, and he works out 'cause he likes to," Dakota Johnson said of co-star Jamie Dornan.
0:28 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for '50 Shades Freed' star Dakota Johnson on what annoys her about Jamie Dornan
Its underlying here truly it's whatever he wants anywhere bout could be likes you he's like it here jittery person ever thought moving. So you if you just a little like jump around her fifteen minutes. And then like eight. Role of bread stuffed with like cheese and potato chips and then like six candy bars. And then take off Fisher. And it's rid the but does that the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52891349,"title":"'50 Shades Freed' star Dakota Johnson on what annoys her about Jamie Dornan","duration":"0:28","description":"\"He truly eats whatever he wants, and he works out 'cause he likes to,\" Dakota Johnson said of co-star Jamie Dornan.","url":"/2020/video/50-shades-freed-star-dakota-johnson-annoys-jamie-52891349","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.