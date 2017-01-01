The Daily Rewind
Recap the day with these handpicked stories from ABC News

VIDEO: Trump's First Day in Office Met by Demonstrations in Multiple Cities Around the US
01
Play
ABCNews.com

Trump's First Day in Office Met by Demonstrations in Multiple Cities Around the US

Some estimated that more demonstrators turned out in Washington D.C. than the crowd for Trump's inaugural ceremony.
35m ago
VIDEO: Trump Cabinet Nominees Waiting for Approval
02
Play
ABCNews.com

Trump Cabinet Nominees Waiting for Approval

Republicans are accusing the Democrats of stalling, while the Democrats say the Republicans are trying to rush the process.
30m ago
VIDEO: Arriving at the Women's March on Washington, DC
03
Play
ABCNews.com

Arriving at the Women's March on Washington, DC

ABC News' Rachel Scott talks to protesters arriving at the Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Jan 21
VIDEO: Deadly Tornado Flips Cars, Damages Buildings in Mississippi
04
Play
ABCNews.com

Deadly Tornado Flips Cars, Damages Buildings in Mississippi

The Mayor of Hattiesburg, signed an emergency declaration after at least three people were killed when a tornado swept through the city overnight.
Jan 21
President Trump started the day at St. John's Episcopal Church and wrapped up the night at the inaugural balls.
05
Play
ABCNews.com

A Look Back at Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

President Trump started the day at St. John's Episcopal Church and wrapped up the night at the inaugural balls.
#DonaldTrump
Jan 21
Back To Top

Sections

Shows

Tools

About

External links are provided for reference purposes. ABC News is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
Copyright © 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. Yahoo! - ABC News Network