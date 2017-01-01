Top Stories
My Stories
Morning Focus
Start your day and get in the know with these handpicked stories
MLK Impersonator Discovers Life's Calling Through Famous Speeches
Stephon Ferguson has made it his life’s work to impersonate the civil rights leader and study King’s words.
#MLK
Jan 16
Photographer's Lens: MLK and the Civil Rights Movement
Photographer Steve Schapiro captured the moment in an image of King linking arms with fellow civil rights activists John Lewis, the Rev. Jesse Douglas, James Forman and Ralph Abernathy.
#MLK
Jan 16
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
The accident took place at about 7:30 a.m. in the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. The victims include four people on the plane and dozens of residents of the village.
Jan 15
Humanitarian Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies' in 2017
Some of the world's top humanitarian aid and refugees officials said in a statement today that "up to 700,000 people, including an estimated 300,000 children, still remain trapped" in 15 besieged areas in Syria.
#Syria
Jan 16
Major Winter Storm on the Move
Dangerous weather plagues 12 states from New Mexico to Wisconsin; at least 9 people are dead.
#Weather
Jan 15
Politics
More News
In Case You Missed It
More News
Giant Alligator Caught on Video at Nature Reserve
The massive reptile was captured on video slowly moving through an area of protected lands in Southwest Florida.