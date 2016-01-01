The Daily Rewind
Recap the day with these handpicked stories from ABC News

VIDEO: Security Officials on High Alert for New Year's Eve
Security Officials on High Alert for New Year's Eve

In New York's Times Square, thousands of police and FBI agents are working to make sure New Year's Eve events go off safely.
Dec 31
VIDEO: United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017
United Arab Emirates Celebrates the Start of 2017

Cities around the world celebrate the New Year.
Dec 31
VIDEO: Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017
Sydney, Australia Celebrates the Start of 2017

Cities around the world celebrate the New Year.
Dec 31
VIDEO: New Concerns Arise Over Further Alleged Russian Hacking
New Concerns Arise Over Further Alleged Russian Hacking

A code linked to the earlier Russian hack has been found on a computer associated with a Vermont electrical company.
Dec 31
VIDEO: Dog Protects Furry Friend For Two Days After Being Injured by Train
Dog Protects Furry Friend For Two Days After Being Injured by Train

One courageous dog, Panda, protected his furry friend, Lucy, after she was hit by a moving Ukrainian train. Panda stayed with her for two days in snowy conditions until they were both rescued.
Dec 31
