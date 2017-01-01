Morning Focus
Start your day and get in the know with these handpicked stories

PHOTO: Stephon Ferguson pictured impersonating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
MLK Impersonator Discovers Life's Calling Through Famous Speeches

Stephon Ferguson has made it his life’s work to impersonate the civil rights leader and study King’s words.
PHOTO: Martin Luther King, Jr. leading march from Selma to Montgomery of voting rights for African Americans. Beside King is John Lewis, Reverend Jesse Douglas, James Forman and Ralph Abernathy.
Photographer's Lens: MLK and the Civil Rights Movement

Photographer Steve Schapiro captured the moment in an image of King linking arms with fellow civil rights activists John Lewis, the Rev. Jesse Douglas, James Forman and Ralph Abernathy.
PHOTO: Debris from a Turkish cargo plane crashed near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Jan. 16, 2017.
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33

The accident took place at about 7:30 a.m. in the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. The victims include four people on the plane and dozens of residents of the village.
PHOTO: A Syrian baby cries as Syrians live freely against all odds in Jarabulus after its cleansing of Daesh militants as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, in Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 24, 2016.
Humanitarian Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies' in 2017

VIDEO: Major Winter Storm on the Move
Major Winter Storm on the Move

Dangerous weather plagues 12 states from New Mexico to Wisconsin; at least 9 people are dead.
