Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran

The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.
Feb 3
VIDEO: Bowling Green Massacre Never Happened, Despite White House Official's Claim
Bowling Green Massacre Never Happened, Despite White House Official's Claim

White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway later said she misspoke.
15m ago
VIDEO: Police Arrest Father for Allegedly Driving Drunk With His 2 Daughters in the Back Seat
Police Arrest Father for Allegedly Driving Drunk With His 2 Daughters in the Back Seat

Wesley Burghner's 9-year-old daughter was afraid they were going to crash so she used a cellphone to call 911.
1h ago
Over-the-Top Super Bowl Party Costs Guests $5,100 Per Person
Over-the-Top Super Bowl Party Costs Guests $5,100 Per Person

ABC's Diane Macedo takes over "Lifestyles of the Rich and...Kendis" to check out one of the world's most expensive Super Bowl parties.
Feb 3
Dog Found in Trash With Broken Spine Gets Wheelchair

Frances, a little dachshund, is getting a second chance at life.
1h ago
