'50 Shades Freed' star Jamie Dornan says Dakota Johnson is a 'maniac driver'

More
"It literally got to, like, 120 in four seconds. It was absurd," Jamie Dornan said of co-star Dakota Johnson's driving.
0:22 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for '50 Shades Freed' star Jamie Dornan says Dakota Johnson is a 'maniac driver'
Yeah he's in India that drivers is a really good program. The first couple predicted that we spent and they're like the good can keep that in the fifty. That you usually homes and what they yeah enforcers. Backup and Conrad I had I was driving cars by and lightning. Food that would. A lot of things and legal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52891301,"title":"'50 Shades Freed' star Jamie Dornan says Dakota Johnson is a 'maniac driver'","duration":"0:22","description":"\"It literally got to, like, 120 in four seconds. It was absurd,\" Jamie Dornan said of co-star Dakota Johnson's driving.","url":"/2020/video/50-shades-freed-star-jamie-dornan-dakota-johnson-52891301","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.