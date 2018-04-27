Transcript for Actress believes daughter is in 'grave danger' after joining NXIVM

Had you first find out that India had gotten involved a friend of mine. Kept hounding me to go to an intro into. On that it's like a presentation went OK. I explain what programs. To an axiom progress that was what's called executive success programs back 2011. And finally I said yes this woman and I took it a litany. So I hold myself responsible for introducing it this what was that intro it's U call out so it definitely appeals to a lot of people who want to you can make contributions in the world. And it all themselves and I just can't wait to get out of an and I sat in Q what do you think sentences for me and I was shocked because I don't think. She'd ever responded practically anything that I. Introduced it tumbled machine time. Nineteen. So pretty pretty impressionable. And then I said well when he arrived in this room and she said you. And then I suspended all my kind of judgments about the program. This is an honor that she's asking spend these five days with me and that means more to me. Then whenever reservations. During its costs and signed it so you stiff acting class with India might tell me this class. So. That's why fat back growth. Actually raising my. Every half an hour I have a problem with that this idea I don't believe the hate side. And I think that was my inner guidance going this is not okay. But because. I didn't know what to look for I didn't realize. The the nature of the inducted process that enhance its about dating and that deeper you go in. It seems that that shifts. And that's what I started to see Axel it as a more supportive environment meaning once I suspended my initial issues which was from my. Might like mine got speaking is it fair to say that you did find some value in his early classes you weren't just going because Indio this guy and you are going because you. There was some useful information act late moving useful information that was. The fact that it's intensive therapy. Group therapy. Which can be very bonding kind of healing experience to have it's and it didn't you experienced people at an intimate level very quickly and there is something. Healing about what does it do you see when you told there you and a well I try to be as diplomatic as possible because I didn't want it and I didn't want to. Shame her choice she was very in that point. How could you see and what we've seen me that mines and while she was a coach and she spent all time with people who are within the organization. And was she changing US house. She he was becoming I would say she became a secretive later on but she once more distant. She was more serious. She never stopped working. She became very serious all of a sudden that sweetness and kindness and started to chisel caution. She was a little attachment she became very judgment. And very critical and have siblings fell judged by. And I realized that even the way that she communicated with me she wasn't. I could understand. When you last time India how did she look to you she looked sad. She looked. Tired. Did she look healthy. She looked. OK physically. She's a beautiful young woman and she you know mid twenty's. But it was more I was consent about her mental health. Mentally I didn't think she was I didn't think she was healthy cattle but what you say and it's okay. At everything that I'm doing is because. I love you. And it might not seem that way right now. It's completely and then cure for you. Whenever you need me. As you know you were mentioned in the New York Times article on afterwards and you went on social media and posted this message. For anyone who's read to recent articles in the New York Times this may help answer some questions and alleviate any confusion. Thank you for your care and concern it's been incredibly sad. And I've been anticipating this article I'm absolutely fine great actually. I would never put myself with people I love into any danger these are my friends and colleagues I've never seen anything but good come out of this work. Not in my opinions evidence. Completely she. You are absolutely convinced in Europe. Did deepest core if you listen mother that your daughter is not great. She's not fine. He's anything. She's in danger. She's great things we have to give up hope that you couldn't get her out that you can rescue her. Room. I want stall.

