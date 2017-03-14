Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: How KABC News crew found Manson 'family' clothes after 1969 murders

Taking into account the published report in the Los Angeles Times the story that Susan Atkins told about. What allegedly happened that night after the murder at the state house. We drove from CLO drive at the base of Benedict canyon up here across from 2901. Benedict canyon. Leaving from CLO drive driving up Benedict canyon. We timed ourselves and tried to place ourselves in the same position that the people would've been in that night after they left the Statehouse. Six minutes and twenty seconds of moderate driving up Benedict canyon let us to this spot. And looking over the edge of this hill we found several pairs of blue jeans and what appeared to be some very dark sweatshirt. These securities in the blue jeans appear to have stains on them. So without hesitation I went directly across the street to 29 don't want Benedict canyon use the telephone call lieutenant Robert elder LAPD homicide and holding that. I think we have found the clothes they're looking for. We're here. This is where we. Right down there. There are several pairs of blue jeans and there's some black T shirts. And they appear to have blood stains on the man there's also a white T shirt down there that appears to have blood stains on it. We found it here about 330. We've. Yeah yeah yeah we've been down that's why it's dug up there were no tracks or anything until we went down. The hills a look at. If you look right here. We found some trousers and some. Shirts appeared to be turtleneck shirts or something. Dark in color. Today appear to have any stains on them are you permitted to make that determination of the observation as far as things. How many of each garments. I didn't column I would say two or three sets. Any other things are objects. Located down there no. What are you going to do any evidence the evidence will be transported to scientific investigation. Division in the laboratory at Parker Center and examined by. Experts. If objects like this word of the bloodstained and have been down there for that length of time what the scientific lab be able to determine whether or not. There were these kind of things on the articles of clothing after being out for so long a period of time I don't know. I'm no expert. How did you get word about this this afternoon. We were notified by my boss lieutenant Robert Helder who received a phone call from what I believe is channel 7 NEWS.

