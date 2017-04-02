Transcript for Asperger's May Account For Nathan Carman's Behavior After Sea Rescue

the ocean. Reporter: Two members of the Carman family went out to sea. Only one came back. So why are people so suspicious about what exactly happened to Nathan's mother Linda? Now officials are investigating just how the 31-foot boat sank. Reporter: That suspicion deepens as we learn that the mother-son relationship could be as choppy as the north atlantic. Well, I think anyone who has a child that has autism or asperger's, it's difficult. There were conflicts on occasion, but he considered her his best friend. Reporter: In addition to any personal friction, investigators see a possible financial incentive for foul play. Is Nathan due to get a huge windfall? Is he due to get all of his mother's money? That's my understanding. Reporter: Millions of dollars? Yes. Think it's around $7 to $8 million. Reporter: That's why a phalanx of investigators -- local police, the coast guard, even the FBI -- are taking a hard look at signs of possible criminal activity on that doomed boat. And so are we. This is ram point marina in Rhode Island, where Nathan and Linda set sail that night in September. Welcome aboard. Come on in. Reporter: Captain Dave Mccormick runs Irish jig charters and was out fishing the day Nathan and his mother set out on that seven-hour trip to block canyon. Captain Dave considers it highly unusual for a mother and son to fish alone for tuna. Those fish can weigh hundreds of pounds. There's usually a crew of four, and it's usually all experienced guys. Reporter: Usually a crew of four experienced fishermen. Usually. You know, to be smart about things. Reporter: On top of that, captain Dave says a 31-foot boat like the chicken pox would be too small a vessel for even the most experienced fisherman. And remember, Nathan had never done this before. First time you're taking your boat that far offshore? That's correct. Reporter: Captain Dave is also puzzled by Nathan's actions after he says he reached block canyon and realized the boat was taking on water. There was a functioning alert system onboard, but Nathan never used it. How long does it take to activate or make a mayday call? It's just a matter of seconds. You just flip the switch, and it's activated if it's a manual type. Reporter: The coast guard said there was no mayday call. Did you have a radio on the boat? I had a radio, and there was also an emergency position-indicating radio beacon. I didn't know that we were sinking. I knew that we had a problem, but I didn't know that we were sinking until we sank. If you look at Nathan's behavior, if you take all of those things collectively together, it paints a very troubling picture as to what was Nathan's intent and what actually did happen to his mother. Hello, this is Nathan Carman. Reporter: And what to make of Nathan's seemingly odd behavior after he was rescued? Just listen to his call with the coast guard. So I got to the life raft after I got my bearings, and I was whistling and calling and looking around and I didn't see her. Reporter: Nathan's affect is as flat as pavement as he recounts the tragic loss of his mother, asking about her seemingly as an afterthought. When I saw the life raft, I did not see my mom. Have you found her? Reporter: But wait before you judge. Psychologist Dr. Rebecca Sachs says people with asperger's often speak without emotion, and order their thoughts in a way others might find unusual. Picking out what is the most important piece of information is often really, really difficult. They'll sort of give information in a linear fashion. Reporter: So you're saying that it's not necessarily unusual that he didn't lead with, "My mother is missing"? Correct. Reporter: Sachs also says people with asperger's affects how he interacts with others, and can lead to misunderstanding. Take what happened at this Donald Trump rally in new Hampshire, which Nathan attended just weeks before his mother's disappearance. Nathan -- who told us he's a big trump supporter -- was removed from the rally after the man who took this photo reported him to security because he said he was uncomfortable with Nathan's demeanor. And now, watch this odd moment during our interview when Nathan reveals his mother needed coaxing to go on that fishing trip at all. She was concerned about safety? That's correct. It was not an argument. I was kind of pestering my mom. She had always been kind of skittish -- we're stopping right here with that question. Reporter: Oh. Okay. Out of nowhere? Stopping right there. Reporter: And it's like, what happened? I sometimes talk about this need to control things. Or thinking they know how to guide a situation or guide a conversation. I think that's just an impression that comes off. Reporter: So maybe some of that seemingly defensive or suspicious behavior can be explained by Nathan's asperger's. During our interview, it's hard to get a full picture of him, in part because he's on edge after a crowd of media gathered, hoping to get to speak with him. As he got back in his truck, I head back to New York, haunted by one question. Just who is Nathan Carman anyway? It's time to dig deeper for an answer. Time to explore some dark and troubling secrets of Nathan's past. This wasn't the first time he was in the news. Patrol officers have been briefed to keep a lookout for

