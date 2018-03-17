Transcript for Authorities secretly bugged home of missing baby Sabrina's parents: Part 3

Reporter: The couple flees Florida for the refuge to Maryland, but on accept 91999, a knock on the door sends their new lives spinning. I noticed a bunch of new cars coming up and a lot of men getting out of the cars and they busted in my front door and they are pointing a gun at me. And they're like, "Marlene, put down the phone." And I said, "Put down the gun and I'll put down the phone." Reporter: Steve aisenberg is at his real estate office when police arrive for him. They said we've you know so got a break in the case. I go great. Did you find our daughter, was my first question. And they said we're here to arrest you. Reporter: Arrested not for the death of their daughter, but charged with lying to law enforcement about what happened to her. There was a dramatic break in the case. Steven and Marlene aisenberg, have been charged with lying to authorities. Reporter: The indictment includes jaw-dropping quotes implicating the aisenbergs in the death of their infant daughter. The aisenbergs discussed on several occasions that the baby was actually dead. Is there anything at all that you guys have to say? Reporter: And just how did prosecutors know what they discussed? Turns out police had secretly been bugging their Florida home for nearly three months, recording more than 2,600 private conversations. A chilling twist in the story of a missing child in Florida. One was in the bedroom and one was in the kitchen area. I had never heard before our since, about putting a wiretap in a marital bedroom. Reporter: Yet prosecutors insist they'd found a smoking gun in those private comments leading to salacious headlines. Marlene quoted as saying to Steve, "The baby's dead and buried. It was found dead because you did it." And this damning comment attributed from Steve, "I wish I hadn't harmed her. It was the cocaine." That's all they needed. Case closed. Reporter: How do you feel about the aisenbergs? I hope they convict them. If it's true I hope they convict them. Period. We hope the people will remember accusations are just accusations. They are presumed innocent and we will meet these accusations head on. Reporter: Though defense lawyer Barry Cohen publicly comes out swinging, today the rest of his team admits they were privately worried. I mean, it sounded bad. I made some kind of comment of like, "We've got our work cut out for us" and I'll never forget he looked me straight in the eye and he's like, "They didn't do this." Reporter: And when you learned that your house had been bugged? Oh well we were a little -- Annoyed. Couldn't believe that they bugged us. They were -- Our kitchen, our bedroom, the rest of the house. It, you know, we thought it was a little ridiculous that they would do that but, you know, they did it. Reporter: Some of what the investigators say that you two said -- was pretty damning. All things that were never said. Reporter: Proclaiming their innocence and steadfast in the belief that their daughter's out there somewhere alive. The aisenbergs and their defense team start doing the work they say police are not. Reporter: You felt that the police made mistakes very early on. Absolutely. Reporter: What kind of mistakes? Not following up on certain leads. And targeting the aisenbergs from the minute they got there. Reporter: P.I. Kevin kalwary takes us back to the family's valrico subdivision where he initially interviewed dozens of neighbors. What we found is, within the recent year, there had been a number of attempted break-ins. One being just three houses away from the aisenbergs, where there happened to be an infant living there. Reporter: And further down the block another tip from a neighbor named Pete McDonald. Pete has since died, but his wife Mary meets with Kevin in the same house. Hello. Hello. I remember you. I remember you too. How are you? Good. Good to see you. Back then we had a Bassett hound named Murphy and he would get Pete up every single night to go out. Pete let him out the back door and as he's opening up the door he hears a baby crying. And he said, "Well that's odd he didn't think anything of it till I call him at work the next day and tell him, "Baby Sabrina is missing." Reporter: She says her husband called police to report what he heard, they took down the information, but she says no one bothered to followed up. This is the door that the dog went out and this is where he heard the baby crying. There's no fence between our house and the neighbor's house. So, anybody could walk back here. Right. The aisenbergs live in the cul-de-sac, which is down and around andsn't far. And you can see the cars going by how close it is, so you could walk right through there. It's possible to have left a getaway car there. It's possible to have come in there. Um, anything's possible. Reporter: The aisenbergs insist police weren't interested in other leads because they were too focused on them, feeding years of whispers and wild stories. There were a lot of theories circulating, over the years. Theories that maybe you had had an affair, and that you weren't the father of the baby. Nope. Reporter: Um theories that maybe you had abused the baby. Nope. Reporter: What did you make of all of these theories? We think they're ridiculous. So we kind of ignore 'em. Because we know they're not true. I didn't have an affair. Ever. Reporter: But what about those damning statements prosecutors insist they recorded?

