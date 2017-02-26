Autopsy Reveals Missing Woman Had High Levels of Date Rape Drug: Part 3

More
Because of decomposition, the medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of Nique Leili's death.
6:16 | 02/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Autopsy Reveals Missing Woman Had High Levels of Date Rape Drug: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":37071128,"title":"Autopsy Reveals Missing Woman Had High Levels of Date Rape Drug: Part 3","duration":"6:16","description":"Because of decomposition, the medical examiner was unable to determine the cause of Nique Leili's death.","url":"/2020/video/autopsy-reveals-missing-woman-high-levels-date-rape-37071128","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.