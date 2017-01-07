The battle against road rage on Denver's roadways: Part 1

More
ABC News' "20/20" hits the roads with Colorado State Patrol Captain Jeff Goodwin.
8:08 | 07/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The battle against road rage on Denver's roadways: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48383115,"title":"The battle against road rage on Denver's roadways: Part 1","duration":"8:08","description":"ABC News' \"20/20\" hits the roads with Colorado State Patrol Captain Jeff Goodwin.","url":"/2020/video/battle-road-rage-denvers-roadways-part-48383115","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.