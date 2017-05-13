Transcript for Belize murder victim's mother remains hopeful for justice: Part 6

up the hill right here. Reporter: The man who played catch me if you can with the law in Central America, finally got caught in central Tennessee. But not for what you might think. John Mcafee is pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence not far from his Tennessee home. I'm John Mcafee, you probably read about me living here. I don't know who you are. Really? I don't. Reporter: He wasn't drunk, he says, he was high on xanax. High on xanax? How many xanax had you taken? Well, it was what the doctor prescribed. It was a legal prescription. I'm the guy that's been accused of a murder in Belize. And ran to Guatemala. Okay. I escaped to America, I've been living here for three years. I got you. The FBI's going to be looking for me if you don't call them. The FBI? Reporter: You were in the back seat of that police cruiser raving. You still have stuff to do with that computer virus deal? Well, I'm sort of the god of computer security. My lawyer wanted to fight it. I said, no, 48 hours in jail, I can deal. Reporter: Mcafee pleaded guilty, and since his license is still suspended, he sits in the back seat with me while Janice drives. Why were you prescribed xanax? What were you taking it for? I was not sleeping properly. I always have a lot on my mind. Reporter: What's keeping him awake? Perhaps not those questions from Belize. But no matter how he's reinvented himself, he remains unpredictable. Just hours after we said good-bye to him, a new Mcafee health scare, and this time he wasn't faking. His appendix had burst and he landed in the hospital, texting me this picture. Once on the mend, Mcafee turned on me again, texting me, "In the end, you proved no better than what one would expect from lowlife mainstream media." Meanwhile, back in Belize, echoes of Mcafee's infamy remain. At the site of his old property, there's now a watering hole fittingly called, "John's escape." I can't say I've given up on my hopes for justice. Reporter: But Eileen Keeney is confident that "John's escape" is just temporary. Maybe I just have faith that I believe that god has a way of taking care of people like him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.