Transcript for The Bible and the belt: Inside a camp for gay youth

troubled youth in Alabama, sometimes in shackles and handcuffs, Lucas Greenfield could hear the train whistles in the distance, and dream of escape. There's a train really close to there that actually goes to California. Thought safety, thought hope but thought impossible. I would've done anything to get out of there. Anybody would've. Reporter: Lucas says he imagined himself as a character in some escape movie. Like Steve Mcqueen's "Great escape" from a Nazi prisoner of war camp. Like ice cube escaping to fight corrupt politicians. But that was Hollywood, and the reality for Lucas was bleak, even as the train whistles beckoned. Every freaking night. It was really kind of depressing. Because we never made it out. Reporter: One year after we first met him, a lost teen sent to the camp and punished for being gay, Lucas was now 17, a young man with a new look, but still struggling to get over what he had been through. It robbed me of my childhood. Most people don't come back from stuff like that. Every day I try to become better, but it almost, like, is impossible. Reporter: But what kept Lucas going, he says, was a determination to do something about the so-called Christian pastors he said physically abused him here, especially this one. William Knott, feared by the children for his quick temper and special leather belt for whippings. He had names for the belts. One of them was "Judy," one of them was "Sugar mama." Reporter: Karen bazor was a counselor at the camp, who says she quit when she saw the sadistic abuse by Knott and others. Will Knott is a sadist. You think so? I know so. Anybody that has names for their belts to whip children with, with their bare bottom, is a sadist. Everybody was scared of him, because they were afraid if you don't listen to him, he's going to beat you. And it gets worse every time. Thrown in isolation, and beaten, and everything else. Reporter: Because? Because they were assumed to be gay. Reporter: Gay was a sin? Gay is a sin. Gay is evil. Gay is the worst abomination to god. Gay is horrible. Reporter: Knott refused our requests to talk about the allegations. So we tracked him down, catching up with him in a restaurant parking lot. Where we saw for ourselves how this Christian pastor reacts to someone he does not like. I don't want to talk to you. Reporter: Why not? Because I don't like you. Get away from me. Reporter: Is this how you treat the young boys? This is how I treat you, get away from me. Reporter: Is this how you treat the young boys? Get away from me, sir. Reporter: Court documents obtained by "20/20" show that before Knott came to Alabama, he was accused in a lawsuit of what a judge called "Medieval torture" at a another Christian boys' academy for troubled youth. This one in Mississippi. Including reports he used an electric cattle prod. You don't have a right to do this. Reporter: I have a right to ask you a question, sir, I want to ask you -- No you don't, I deny -- Reporter: What did you do to those young boys? Knott did not know at the time, but he was about to be taken down, and it would be with the help of Lucas Greenfield that it happened. So you were thinking, "I'll get you one day"? Yeah. I knew they were going to get what's coming to him eventually. Reporter: That day of reckoning began years earlier when the police captain, Charles Kennedy, showed up here and soon realized something was not right. I noticed this. That when the boys were sitting there, nobody was talking, nobody was smiling. They were just too quiet. Nobody talked. Reporter: Why not? They were scared. Reporter: So he went around asking -- Everybody for information. And we all said, "Sorry. I can't help you." Reporter: But when he returned some of the children slipped handwritten notes to captain Kennedy, pleading for help. "I've seen people get slammed, choked and hit. Before it's to late! No one should be treated like this!" They were taking a terrific risk. A terrific risk. Because things could get brutal in there. Reporter: And then captain Kennedy says he saw on a surveillance monitor in Knott's office, a young boy named Austin who was locked in one of the isolation rooms, naked, because he had apparently threatened to kill himself. I pulled Austin's chair over and I put my hands on his knees. "Austin, look at me, what's going on here?" He said, "Yesterday, is they took me into Knott's office in there. Knott pulled out a .380 automatic pistol. And told me that since I wanted to commit suicide, told me told me to put the gun to my head and pull the trigger. Mr. Ross, you could have knocked me out of that chair with a feather. Reporter: Kennedy says Knott admitted to it but said there were no bullets in the gun. I literally almost went cold, I could not believe what I was hearing. I knew then that I had crazy people that I was dealing with. Reporter: So Kennedy, on his own, working from home, began to investigate, pulling up the past court records on Knott. Charles Kennedy calling. Reporter: And urging parents and grandparents of some of the other teens who had been sent there to take action. That place just ruined his life. I mean, you know. Unfortunately he's not the only one whose life has been ruined by these people. Reporter: But then Kennedy told "20/20" he ran into a wall. A wall of indifference from local officials who were friendly with the pastors. I had been told that if I continued to investigate this thing, that I would be fired for insubordination. Reporter: And he says the indifference was present all the way to the statehouse, in Montgomery. Nobody was interested in lifting a finger to save these children from this abuse. None. Zero. Reporter: Including, he says, the Alabama attorney general, Luther strange, who has now been appointed to the U.S. Senate. The attorney general's investigator, Kennedy says, reported to him that attorney general strange wasn't going to take any action. Mr. Strange's opinion was, quote, "These children are out of state. And their parents don't vote here. And I don't want to get the churches mad at me. And so we're not going to take on this issue." I don't know how he possible could have gotten that word. It certainly didn't come from me. Reporter: Outside his capitol hill office, senator strange told "20/20" he sent two top investigators but they found no wrongdoing. How could your investigators not find anything? You know, that's a good question, but I have total confidence in their -- Reporter: Was it a full investigation or just a cursory effort? They spent a significant amount of time there to my understanding. Reporter: In fact, it was only several hours at the camp, according to the lead investigator, who told us he never interviewed any of the boys. With no one able or willing to act, the camp continued to operate for more than three years, its teen captives locked up and beaten, they say, on a regular basis. My mind kind of just, like, shut off. It was just like, "Okay, well, I'm done." Reporter: But then, with captain Kennedy still on their case, the academy left the town of Pritchard, and moved in with a local church under a new name, inside the actual city limits of mobile. And it only took one parent to complain to the mobile police department before officers moved in. Now it was William Knott and two other pastors who were in handcuffs, charged with child abuse. And the teens inside, including Lucas, were free, finally. I live here and this is a humiliation and an embarrassment to think that we have tolerated this.

