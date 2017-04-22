Transcript for Bobby Brown on Losing Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina: Part 4

Reporter: February 18th, 2012, family and friends gather to say goodbye to Whitney Houston. Missing from the pews, the brown family. The funeral for Whitney, you walking out. Uh-huh. Can you explain why you did that? Well basically, me and my kids were being disrespected by the security that was there. Reporter: Ongoing tension between the brown and Houston families spilled over outside when they ran into Bobbi Kristina. The police said, "If you go near her, we're gonna have to arrest you." "What? You're gonna arrest me for trying to console my sister?" I'm the father of my daughter, who's going through something, and I wasn't allowed to be there for my child. Reporter: After Whitney's death, father and daughter grew further apart. When bobby tied the knot with longtime friend Etheredge in June, 2012, Bobbi Kristina was noticeably absent. She also became distant from other family members. If anything, it was very difficult to get in touch with her. Facebook, Twitter, instagram. I tried to contact her every possible way. Reporter: Bobbi Kristina struggled to find her way. She was treated for stress and anxiety. Reports of alleged drug use surfaced. Her siblings feared she was lost and vulnerable. You don't seem too enthused. What's the matter? Yes, I am very happy. Only people that failed her were the Houstons because those are the people that was supposed to make sure she was okay. Reporter: Bobby Jr. Says his sister's appearance on the Houstons' reality show so soon after her mother's death, further exploited her pain. Why can't nick go? You guys are so on each other. Like even pat Houston doing that TV show and like knowing my sister's not in the correct mind state, does anybody realize that's malicious? She was being manipulated. Reporter: Pat Houston, Whitney's manager and sister-in-law, declined to comment. But the brown family believed Bobbi Kristina was being manipulated by another person, nick Gordon. Never really knew nick. I met him twice. Neither times did I get a good feeling about him. Reporter: Gordon was rumored to be Whitney's adopted son. Bobbi Kristina called him "Her brother." After Whitney's death, the couple claimed to be much more. I'm married, and we're fine. We're really, really very happy. He is my backbone. Reporter: There have been no legal documents to prove that the couple ever married. But the other man in her life, her father, says Bobbi Kristina reached out to him in 2014 for an emotional reunion on father's day. You said that you -- you hadn't seen each other in a while because you were a bit estranged. You all hugged each other when you saw each other in the restaurant and that you -- was kind of like old times. That was a special day. Hi. You guys look so happy. I love the daddy and me moment, Yo. It's a beautiful thing. Thank you. Reporter: Bobby says things were going so well that Bobbi Kristina decided to move to Los Angeles to be closer to him, but that move would never happen. A 21-year-old female in the bathtub face down. Pd is en route. Reporter: On January 31st, 2015, just two days, he says, before his daughter was to head to L.A., she was found lifeless in a bathtub at her Georgia home. She was found unresponsive. She was rushed to the hospital yesterday. Painfully reminiscent of her mother's death. Reporter: Reports label Bobbi Kristina's accident a mystery. But bobby had his suspicions. It's not a mystery to me. I know exactly what happened to my daughter. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney. There's only one person that was around both occasions. You won't say his name. Nick Gordon is who you're referring to. I won't say his name. Reporter: For six months, while Bobbi Kristina lay in a coma, reports surfaced of the browns and the Houstons fighting over her care and control of her financial estate. When bobby spoke at a concert saying her condition had improved. My baby's awake. Reporter: His motives were questioned. You announced at the concert, "My baby girl is awake." Was she? She was definitely following me when I walked around the room, when I talked to her. R me, to me that's awake and getting better to me. Reporter: Sadly Bobbi Kristina passed away on July 26th, 2015. The last thing I told her, I just said, "Let go." I said, "It's okay. You can go with your mom. Daddy'll be all right." "You can rest now." "I love you. You can rest." The hardest thing I had to do in my life was tell my daughter to let go. I don't wish that on my worst enemy. That is the worst pain in the world. Reporter: Her official cause of death was lobar pneumonia due to drowning and a toxic cocktail of drugs in her system. She was buried alongside her mother. I just didn't feel like she was there anymore. Just felt like someone was -- something was always in the way like pulling her away. I hate to say it but two days. If I had those two days back, I'd have went and got her instead of waiting for her to come to me. I would've went and got her if I knew. What two days are you referring to? The two days before what happened to my daughter. She was to come out here to Los Angeles with me. If I could get those -- two days back -- my daughter would be here. All I want is those two days back. Reporter: A father, grieving for his daughter, putting his faith in the legal system to get justice for his baby girl. I'll let the D.A. Do what he has to do. Reporter: No criminal charges have been filed, but bobby has joined his daughter's estate in filing a $10 million wrongful death civil suit against nick Gordon. Gordon's attorneys called the lawsuit "Meritless." They say nick, too, is "Heartbroken and destroyed over the loss" of Bobbi Kristina. They also referred us to his recent comments on Dr. Phil. He hurt his own daughter, not me. I was the one there for her while she was going through everything dealingith him not being there, and he tries to put the blame on somebody else. No, it's just ridiculous. Did you murder Bobbi Kristina brown? No. Reporter: Bobby reflects on his greatest loss of all. Whitney and Bobbi Kris. Yes. Buried side by side. But you haven't been to the gravesite. No. I don't like graves. I don't like cemeteries. I just don't. You don't feel like you need to be there to be with them? They're with me. They're here. They're not in there. They're right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.