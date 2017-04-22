Transcript for Bobby Brown on Passion for Cooking, His Kids: Part 6

Reporter: A lifelong joy for bobby brown is cook. This is his new stage, the kitchen. Bobby has just been the cook at our house. He's amazing. Many people might not know that but he loves being in the kitchen. He has a food line that I'm very proud of because I worked very hard with him. But what is bobby most proud of? The great part of me. I'm proud of my dad a love, the strength. I got to learn how to be a man from my dad, whether I learn from watching what not to do or from what I should do. He's a great performer. Great singer, great composer and a great father. Father's day is just around the corner, but someone is missing. This is his first father's day without Bobbi Kristina. This will be my first father's day so it does definitely have a different meaning. We've had loss but we've had joy and so we try to hold on to the joy to get us through the loss because there's a reason for everything and we know that we have a lot of angels around us. Yes. Holding on and taking every little step forward that he can. I'm happy. Might be tears coming out of my eyes, but I'm very happy right now. I have a beautiful wife. Beautiful do something else great. God ain't finished with me yet. Bobby's new book is available

