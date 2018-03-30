Body cam video shows police telling woman her ex-husband was found dead

More
Police were trying to record Valerie McDaniel's reaction in their investigation of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
1:59 | 03/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body cam video shows police telling woman her ex-husband was found dead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50026019,"title":"Body cam video shows police telling woman her ex-husband was found dead","duration":"1:59","description":"Police were trying to record Valerie McDaniel's reaction in their investigation of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.","url":"/2020/video/body-cam-video-shows-police-telling-woman-husband-50026019","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.