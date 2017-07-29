Transcript for Border officers involved in tragic incident did not receive discipline

Reporter: As difficult as it was to watch this video of the final minutes of Cruz Velazquez's life, his family wanted as many Americans as possible to see it. Video his sister Reyna says shows the truth of what happened to her brother. They have to pay for what they did. Reporter: But within hours of her brother's death, cbp officers absolved Valerie Baird and Adrian perallon from any blame. The official report prepared that night with input from their colleagues said the "Manner of death was an accident," and that Velazquez "Voluntarily took a drink from one of the bottles." Actually it was four drinks. At any point, did you speak with Cruz Velazquez and ask him to take a drink from the bottle? I never asked him to. He volunteered to, and I believe I gestured to him to go ahead. Reporter: But the government video obtained by "20/20" seems to contradict that, as perallon puts the large bottle in front of the teenager and makes this hand gesture. Did you gesture to him with your hand in some way suggesting that he drink? No, sir. I never suggested or asked him to drink. He volunteered to drink. Reporter: Officer Baird made the same claim to the Velazquez family lawyer gene Iredale. You told him to go ahead and drink on more than one occasion, did you not? No. And you're sure of that? I'm sure. Reporter: But the video also appears to contradict her testimony, showing her making a kind of hand gesture. And officer Baird's version of events was further contradicted by the testimony of the cbp officer who was right there and later talked about what happened as she drove Baird to the hospital, Nina signorello. When you say you discussed the situation, she told you she was worried that she was going to lose her job? Yes, sir. You say she -- quote, she continued to ask if I thought she was going to get fired for asking him to drink the liquid. That is true? Yes, sir. I recall cbpo Baird telling me, "Oh, my god, I asked him to drink it." That was true? Yes, sir. Did you say words to the effect of, "Oh, my god, I asked him to drink it"? I don't believe I said those words. I don't -- I -- I think whatever was spoken, she -- she misunderstood. I don't -- I see. You never told her words to the effect of, "I said to him if it's juice, then prove it"? No. Reporter: Despite what the video appears to show, the officials at customs and border protection, apparently believed the claims of the two officers instead. Officer perallon, was any discipline ever imposed on you for the events that occurred on the 18th of November 2013? No, sir. Even as a result of the death of Cruz Velazquez Acevedo, no discipline was ever imposed on you, was it? No. Not even a reprimand? I've never gotten a reprimand. No? Reporter: Baird and perallon remain on duty to this day, in fact, when "20/20" was given an escorted tour at the San ysidro facility, there was officer perallon, on the job. We're told that the agents involved in that case remain on the job. That -- that very well may be the case. Reporter: The incident happened in 2013 before Gil kerlikowske took over as commissioner, but the decision to let the two officers off the hook was under his watch. I think some people may wonder why the agents are still on the job? And, and I wouldn't have a particularly good answer for them because I'm not really familiar with the facts and where it is. And in your view, there's no sense that the agents were right or wrong? In my view, I don't have the knowledge and the specific about the case itself. Do you think you should have? No, I actually don't think I should have. Reporter: The former commissioner told us he had never seen the video of that fateful night and did not care to now. So what's the message that sends to other agents? Well, it's a very simple lesson, do what you want. So long as the person who's hurt doesn't have political power, or juice, doesn't speak English, from a foreign country, have a good time. Reporter: Earlier this year, the United States government paid the family of Cruz Velazquez $1 million to settle the lawsuit they had brought. There was no apology and no admission of wrongdoing. They were laughing. Until my brother started shaking and screaming. He was in pain. He passed through all that pain before he died. How can a government allow that? It's like, okay, you can kill someone. They took him as a fool, as who cares. Well, that fool, he was the greatest person I ever knew.

