Transcript for A Boy Named Lucas part 3: Her own personal superhero

Okay, so, this is a bit of a rush job. Reporter: Actor Jeremy Jordan was busy filming his role as supergirl's sidekick in the popular CBS series. Are you crying? No. Reporter: When he got some news that would affect him, the news about his 17-year-old lesbian cousin Sarah, who had been sent away by her parents. They were taking drastic measures and putting her away for being gay. And she was terrified. Reporter: It was a cry for help? Yeah, of course. Reporter: Sarah Gibert was being held incommunicado at the heartlight Christian boarding school outside hallsville, Texas, a well-kept, sprawling ranchlike facility. Her parents deny they sent her here because she had a girlfriend, but heartlight says it is a place of refuge for teens, including lesbians. Well, we kind of specialize in that now. Reporter: This is how its owner, mark Gregston, describes the work on his website. I meet with girls across the country that are struggling in same-sex relationships and I think I've just gained an understanding about how to approach them. Reporter: And Sarah's friends feared that she was about to be put through an ordeal designed to stop her from embracing her sexuality. She had no contact with the outside world. They took away her phone, she was just basically in this sort of surprise prison almost. Reporter: Prison? Yeah. Reporter: Jordan's cousin Sarah is one of the unknown number of American gay teens who have been sent away to religious programs. As a Christian, I believe that the bible teaches that to choose to engage in homosexual conduct is a sin. Reporter: Pastor Peter Sprigg of the powerful conservative group the family research council says there's no place for brutality, but insists what he calls sexual reorientation therapy with spirituality can work, disputing leading medical groups and the U.S. Surgeon general, which say that such therapy is not effective and may cause harm. No, I don't agree with that. Reporter: You think it is sound? I think it is sound. Reporter: And that it does not harm the people who are put through this therapy? That's correct. With teenage boys and girls it's probably the most likely to be effective, because their sexuality is still developing and therefore they're less set in their ways. Reporter: Six months earlier, Sarah had been taken by her parents to another Christian facility, this one in Indiana, for a three-day session with her parents and a Christian counselor. She kind of just said, "Either you change or you don't get to go to heaven," kind of made it, like, an ultimatum. Reporter: Now Sarah was stuck at the facility in Texas. Heartlight says it does not practice gay conversion but does warn the parents of lesbians, on its website, that "Doing nothing only allows her to sink deeper into a lifestyle that god warns against." While Sarah says she saw no physical abuse here, she was still desperate to escape. Within days, running out to the road to flag down a passing motorist. I got into a car with this lady, and she, I guess, put two and two together and figured out that I had run from the boarding school program. And so she just took me back. Reporter: But help was on the way, thanks to her celebrity cousin Jeremy Jordan, who told "20/20" he rallied other members of the family to support Sarah. I was excited. I was like, "Yes. We get to have a gay person in the family." My mom always thought it was going to be me. So I was like, sorry. Reporter: And as small town Texas boy who is making it big in show business, this was Jordan in the Broadway play "Newsies." ??? he set out to use his celebrity to launch an internet campaign to raise money for lawyers to get Sarah out. And I was like, we have to say something out loud about this. We started a gofundme page and basically told Sarah's story. Which is the story of so many young, gay teens, especially in the south. And put it out there. Tonight, family members of a gay teen want her out of a Christian boarding facility. And within, like, a couple of days, it was being picked up by all, you know, big news sites all around the country and around the world. Jeremy Jordan's plea to save his cousin from an antigay facility. Kids would be like, "I'm going to ask my mom how much money I can borrow. I'll put my allowance in for this." Reporter: To help Sarah? Yeah, to help her. Reporter: But there were also those angry about what Jordan was doing to help his gay cousin, against her parents' wishes. You know, I can't believe that you're going against this girl's parents. Reporter: In a statement to "20/20," Sarah's parents said the programs they sent their daughter to were loving and could help. Quote, "Although we do not agree with some of our daughter's decisions, we love her unconditionally and continue to pursue a close relationship with her." It's very insulting to some parents to suggest that if the parent does not think that same-sex attractions are Normal and natural and tries to discourage their child from pursuing homosexual relationships, that that's somehow unloving. Reporter: Is there any evidence at all, anywhere, that that works? No, no. The evidence is, it angers the child, it drives them to despair. It doesn't make them not gay. That's the one thing it doesn't do, is make them not gay. Dude, that's not family. Family is not about scorekeeping, or who did more. It's just about showing up. Reporter: Like his character on "Supergirl," Jeremy Jordan put family first when his cousin Sarah was shipped off. You brought the heat. Yeah. Basically, people were writing to them and threatening to protest outside of their walls, you know? People were really taking action. Reporter: And it worked. In the wake of all the public attention, the heartlight Christian school sent Sarah home. I think eventually they just had me leave because people were threatening to come protest and, like, force their way in to get me out. Reporter: Sarah now lives with relatives in Austin, near her girlfriend Haley, finishing high school, hoping that her parents and friends and neighbors in her small Texas town will one day understand. At the root of it all was her sexual identity and not being able to truly be who she was. Reporter: But for other gay teens who don't have a famous cousin, teens like Lucas Greenfield, they have been on their own.

