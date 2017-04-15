Transcript for 'Catfish' orchestrated online relationship between aspiring model, NBA player: Part 4

Reporter: At 36,000 feet, we are in search of one of the most cunning internet scam artists of all time. Colorado investigators break the case wide open when they discover something very odd. Every single e-mail, text and Facebook message NBA star Chris Andersen and Paris Dunn sent to each other originated outside the United States. The investigation really takes a turn when they trace it to this tiny town in Canada. And obviously everyone is sort of scratching their heads, thinking -- Reporter: What does that have to do with this case? Right. Reporter: With the trail of the catfish veering to the north, Colorado detectives turn to Canadian authorities for help with what they call a "Messed-up" case. I like the messed up cases. I said, let's get going on this. Reporter: Gord Olson is a constable with the famed royal Canadian mounted police, Canada's version of the FBI. It was, can you run this phone number down? Can you run this ip address down? That was all that was told to us. Reporter: The catfish has been located in the province of Manitoba, in a tiny speck of a town, easterville. Got my water, got my coffee and now gps to easterville, Canada, five hours. Whoo. Here we go. We set out before dawn from Winnipeg, on a five-hour drive up highway 6. North, through the foggy frozen flat plains, deep into the province. With each kilometer, the Canadian landscape grows wilder. By midday we are finally here. First sign of life. I think we are in easterville. Here we go. Tiny easterville is home to about 1,700 mostly native people from the chemawawin Cree nation. The town isn't near anything. There's no strip malls. There's a grocery store, and that's it. So easterville is as sleepy and remote as a place can be. Reporter: And in that remote place, this tiny blue house. Police pinpoint this as the spot where every message between Andersen, Paris, and Tom Taylor originated. The catfish has just invited us in. Hello. Hi, I'm Debra. Nice to meet you. How you doing? Nervous. Reporter: And here she is, the puppet master. A soft-spoken, childlike woman, a member of the Cree nation, 33-year-old Shelly Chartier. At first, she's reluctant to talk with us, then shows us the home she shares with five family members. This is my mom. Hi, I am Debra Roberts. Reporter: Shelly's life revolves around caring for her invalid and bedridden mother, Delia. She cooks for me. She is all I got. Reporter: She tells us she was bullied at school and dropped out at age 12. For so many kids that age, that's what life is about, school. So, what did you do with yourself? I got online. I went through a period where I didn't leave my house for 11 years. Reporter: 11 years? Mm-hmm. Reporter: Isolated, with little contact with the outside world, Shelly's reality is a far cry from Paris Dunn's glittering California existence and the glam life of NBA star Chris Andersen. The elusive woman earning the nickname, "The ghost of easterville." Shelly is the perfect example of what happens when you mix isolation, boredom, obsession, insecurity and you create a catfish who has the potential to destroy people's lives. Reporter: Investigators say the shy woman has a sinister side, tormenting 11 victims over three years. Making numerous fake Facebook pages impersonating a YouTube comedian, a playboy playmate, and Brody Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner's son. But her most complex catfishing, orchestrating that hook-up between Paris Dunn and Chris Andersen. How did that even begin for you? I was bored one night, and I thought, "I saw this girl on Facebook, on his page." And she was like, "Hey, call me," like, seeking attention. Reporter: Shelly managed to get Paris and Andersen's phone numbers. Police still aren't sure how. And then, on Facebook, text, and e-mail, began her bizarre role playing game, alternately impersonating Paris and Chris. So you said hello to Paris. I said, "Hey, it's Chris." Reporter: As Chris. And she said, "Oh, my god." So Paris thinks, "Oh, Chris just friend requested me and wants to get in touch." Reporter: She then does the same thing to Chris, pretending to be Paris. Paris, they never actually spoke to each other directly. All of their messages were going through this operator, this catfish. Reporter: When Paris thinks she is sending a message to Chris, it's really going to Shelly who then relays a version to Chris, and vice versa. In many cases, the catfish was sort of copy pasting. But in some cases, our catfish would change things, twist things. Reporter: And as for that meddling "Friend" of Andersen's, video gamer Tom Taylor, that was Shelly, too. The real Tom Taylor never contacted Paris and doesn't even know Chris Andersen. In this case, the catfish had created a third character to find out, what does she think about Chris? How's it going? Reporter: Though she expresses some remorse, incredibly, Shelly blames Paris for falling for the scam. Most people would also ask to talk to the person they were going to see, too. Reporter: On the phone. Yeah, or Skype them, or something. They wouldn't just fly somewhere and not know this person. Reporter: So you're saying that's sort of on her. That she went to go see him without knowing who he was. Yeah, because I didn't tell her to fly down there. I just asked her if she would. Reporter: But what about the blackmail? Supposedly from Paris Dunn's mother demanding a payoff? Police say that was Shelly, too. Did you say, "Send me money"? No, I never. He -- he offered it. Reporter: Did you threaten Chris? No. Reporter: In fact, investigators say there's no doubt about who e-mailed that blackmail letter. Who wrote that letter? Shelly did. Reporter: Shelly wrote that letter? That, that's correct. Reporter: Shelly Chartier is charged with impersonation, extortion, making threats, and transmitting child pornography, those nude photos of Paris. Did you have any idea when you were going online that you might possibly ruin some lives? No. Reporter: Hurt people? No, I didn't. I did not think of the emotional scarring I guess, like on Paris. Reporter: But yet, you continued to go back and forth. Mm-hmm. Reporter: How come? Because I'm stupid, just plain and simple. And I've never known people like that, I never knew anybody in the NBA, and I thought, like, I

