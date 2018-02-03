CEO says he left voicemail girlfriend listened to before she killed herself

"All I can think is that Rebecca saw what had happened, felt responsible in some way," Jonah Shacknai said of his girlfriend Rebecca Zahau.
1:00 | 03/02/18

Why would Rebecca commits suicide in such a bizarre way in the first place. Investigators say Rebecca had been under stress. And hit a breaking point after listening to leave voicemail message saying just how greed maxis conditions and blocked her a voice message. Pretty upset. Jonas Shaq and I says he was the one who left that grim voice mail message for Rebecca. And then McCoy can think is that Rebecca saw what had happened felt responsible in some lineup that she did anything but that. Achievement is entrusted with Max and that that was too much to bear the decision to take a life. It is it's a decision that that prison correctional. And it's hard to sit here and rationally examine what might have gone through someone's head a moment. That they lost reason. And did something horrible to themselves and turns out horrible. A lot of other people.

