-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Manson murders, 40 years later
-
Now Playing: Jane Doe Found Near Manson Killings Identified
-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Leslie Van Houten Recounts Her Role as Manson Family Member in 1999 Interview
-
Now Playing: What was Charles Manson initially arrested for after the murders?
-
Now Playing: Charles Manson murders: Who unexpectedly found key evidence?
-
Now Playing: ARCHIVAL VIDEO: How KABC News crew found Manson 'family' clothes after 1969 murders
-
Now Playing: A Boy Named Lucas part 1: Teens who say they were sent away because they were gay
-
Now Playing: A Boy Named Lucas part 2: The Bible and the belt
-
Now Playing: A Boy Named Lucas part 3: Her own personal superhero
-
Now Playing: A Boy Named Lucas part 4: Back to Alabama
-
Now Playing: A Boy Named Lucas part 5: Taking the stand
-
Now Playing: Gay teen describes experience in so-called gay conversion camp
-
Now Playing: 'Truth and Lies: The Family Manson' - Fri, March 17, at 9/8c
-
Now Playing: Police interview murdered FSU professor's ex-wife
-
Now Playing: Murder Suspect Linked to Family of Victim's Ex-Wife: Part 4
-
Now Playing: FSU law professor found shot in the head at his home
-
Now Playing: Man Claims Ex Said Her Brother Discussed Killing Her Ex-Husband: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Rental car leads police to suspects in professor's murder
-
Now Playing: Prosecutor Says Not Enough Evidence to Charge Family in Murder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Man Calls Police Claiming Wife Shot Herself in the Head: Part 1