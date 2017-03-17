What was Charles Manson initially arrested for after the murders?

More
It was only after one of Manson's followers revealed details to a fellow inmate that police connect Manson to the Tate murders.
2:45 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What was Charles Manson initially arrested for after the murders?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46211736,"title":"What was Charles Manson initially arrested for after the murders?","duration":"2:45","description":"It was only after one of Manson's followers revealed details to a fellow inmate that police connect Manson to the Tate murders.","url":"/2020/video/charles-manson-initially-arrested-murders-46211736","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.