'Christmas Vacation' stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo on their chemistry on and off set

"We've been through just about everything two people can be through without being married," Beverly D'Angelo said of her and Chevy Chase.
0:37 | 11/16/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Christmas Vacation' stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo on their chemistry on and off set
Its excellent story basically I have like one line car. Oh Clark. Clark everyone else rolls their eyes and but you never now because otherwise let's face it. Maybe a bit richer. But because this woman loves him. It's each issue it's okay we've always had good chemistry sweeping through just about everything to people can be through without being married. You can really see. The gen U wine loan that. That clerk in Alan haven't champion friction really true please.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":51200659,"title":"'Christmas Vacation' stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo on their chemistry on and off set","duration":"0:37","description":"\"We've been through just about everything two people can be through without being married,\" Beverly D'Angelo said of her and Chevy Chase.","url":"/2020/video/christmas-vacation-stars-chevy-chase-beverly-dangelo-chemistry-51200659","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
