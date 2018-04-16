Comey weighs in on if he thinks Trump will be impeached

Former FBI director James Comey gave ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos "a strange answer."
Transcript for Comey weighs in on if he thinks Trump will be impeached
If you were right what is the remedy should Donald Trump be impeached. Impeachment is is a question of law and fact and politics and so that'll be determined by. People gathering their citizen you have a judgment we have -- I give you strange answer I hope not. Because I think impeaching and removing down from from office. Would let the American people off the hook and have something happen in directly that I believe their duty bound to do directly. People in this country to stand up and go to the voting Booth and vote their values. We'll fight about guns will fight about tax little fight about all those other things down the road. But you cannot have as president of United States someone who does not reflect the values that I believe Republicans treasure and Democrats treasure in independence treasure. That is the core of this country that's our foundation and so impeachment in a way we short circuit that.

