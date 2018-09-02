Transcript for Convicted killer believes freedom is 'finally in sight': Part 6

Reporter: Jens soering was 18 years old when the crimes that sent him to prison were committed. He is now 51. His former sweetheart, Elizabeth haysom, 20 at the time her parents were murdered, is now 53. In recent years, the Virginia prison authorities have put an end to all on camera interviews. So we spoke to Jens by phone in August, a week after his birthday. I've spent 31 years in here, 32 birthdays, but I think maybe the end is now finally in sight. Reporter: And just for the record, did you kill Derek and Nancy haysom? Absolutely not. Reporter: And how do you feel about Elizabeth haysom today? Honestly, I really try not to think about her. I'm trying to look towards the future, I'm trying to stay positive, and getting mad at people, that doesn't get me anything. Reporter: Some will never be convinced thats soaring isn't right where he belongs. Do you have any doubt in your mind that Jens soering committed those murders? No doubt in my mind at all. He learned the game of manipulation from a very good instructor. Elizabeth haysom, and now he's manipulated individuals into thinking that he is innocent, when, in fact, I know, that he is a guilty man. Reporter: With his appeals long since exhausted, Jens' last hope is for a pardon or parole. In September supporters held a news conference in charlottesville, urging then Virginia governor Terry Mcauliffe and parole officials to set soering free. I will tell you right now that I do not believe based on all the work that I did on this case that Jens soering participated in the homicide of Derek and Nancy haysom. I do not believe he did that. Reporter: It didn't happen. Mcauliffe took no action. Now, there is a new governor, and soering's team says it will try yet again. He's been stuck in a tiny cage for 31 years for a crime he didn't commit. It's enough.

