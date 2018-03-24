Transcript for Couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case denounced by police: Part 3

??? ??? We begin with breaking news. A woman who was reportedly kidnapped, has now apparently turned up. She's indeed here in Huntington Beach. Found safe in Huntington Beach. Reporter: When Denise Huskins turns up alive, her family rejoices. You'd think the Vallejo police would too, but -- Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins has plundered valuable resources away from our community. Reporter: Lieutenant Kenny park of the Vallejo police department publicly denounces the victims. We have had over 40 police detectives from the local, state and federal levels working 'round the clock, that is a tremendous amount of resources that, in my opinion, was wasted. So if anything, it is Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins that owes this community an apology. That was pretty amazing in a bad way. I was so shocked. If we feel that there is sufficient evidence to move forward, we will be requesting criminal charges. Can you imagine being rescued from a kidnapping and then the people are on you for committing a crime? Police say the kidnapping was a hoax. An orchestrated hoax according to officials. Denise Huskins, reported orchestrator of this possible kidnapping hoax. They had successful lives. They're helping health professionals. They had no motive. The Vallejo police told Aaron during this whole time that they thought it was a hoax so he could be on reality TV. That was their contention. Why would we ruin our lives to do something so absurd? We would never do that to our family and friends. There's truth, there's lies and there's nonsense. And what the police did falls in the category of nonsense. Reporter: Defense attorneys Douglas Rappaport and Daniel Russo are determined to vindicate their clients. I was not gonna stop. Dan and -- Dan nor I were gonna stop until her name was cleared. Reporter: And then, from the shadows of the internet, an unlikely supporter comes to Denise and Aaron's defense. Blowing up the in-boxes at the San Francisco chronicle. I read these e-mails like a page-turning novel. Reporter: The author of the anonymous e-mails claims to be none other than one of the kidnappers and in a dumbfounding, double Axel, display of unmitigated gall, sympathizing with the very people he victimized. Ms. Huskins was absolutely kidnapped. We did it. We will provide incontrovertible proof of that. We only started to question the police's account of what happened. Reporter: The author, at turns remorseful, and boastful, describes a gang of "Professional thieves," "Young adults, fairly recent college graduates" who "Fancied ourselves as a sort of ocean's eleven, gentlemen criminals." Reporter: Those e-mails describe random break-ins and car theft. Even specifically mentioning this white mustang. Saying they graduated to kidnapping. But the kidnappers unexpectedly developed a soft spot for their victim. Saying -- We were very impressed with the strength she showed and who she was as we passed time talking to her. Most crimes don't have their suspect writing to the media. Reporter: He also provides two photos. They show the room where he says Denise was held, and the pistol he says was used in the home invasion. It turns out to be a squirt gun, painted black, with a flashlight and laser attached. The cops are still not convinced. They accused you all of actually -- Yes. Yeah. Manufacturing the e-mails. Reporter: Then the mystery e-mailer goes suddenly silent. And for all intents and purposes the case is stalled. To realize your life is completely worthless to the people who are sworn to protect it, I think that was more devastating than anything that I experienced in that 48 hours with people who were plotting and planning to torture me. For four months they weren't believed. Imagine being doubted in the media for four months. What was that like? I mean, could you leave your house? Could you have a Normal life? Could you goo work? Well, no. Our work wouldn't talk to us because of what the police told them. Reporter: They say the police poisoned the public against them. I don't know how to describe what it's like to sit back silently and watch the world have a conversation and an opinion and judgment on the most horrific thing that you've lived through. Reporter: For nearly a year, they say, the police piled on refusing to return their cars, or even their driver's licenses. They wouldn't return my I.D. Right. I mean, they treated us like fugitives. Reporter: It appeared the story would end there the young couple stuck in the purgatory of their public humiliation. He has basically died and gone to hell. He is in terrible shape, he is exhausted mentally and physically. Reporter: That is, until the kidnapper allegedly strikes again. Just 40 miles south of Vallejo in the town of Dublin, another awful home invasion, with an m-o that's awfully familiar. We get a call of a 911 female caller, victim states that somebody came into their residence. Wearing all black clothing unknown weapon. Reporter: See if these details ring a bell, a couple confronted by an intruder, shining a bright light in their faces and attempting to restrain them with zip-ties. Standby is the subject that is still fighting still in the house? Reporter: But this time, the family fights back. The father suffering this nasty head injury. The intruder runs off empty-handed. They went out the residence. Down the stairs, out the residence. Reporter: He gets away, but the self-proclaimed criminal mastermind has made a fatal

