Three different families struggle with the excessive use of technology: Part 1

More
For hours each day, Brooke would use her phone, and Josh and Chris would play video games.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Three different families struggle with the excessive use of technology: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47523462,"title":"Three different families struggle with the excessive use of technology: Part 1","duration":"3:00","description":"For hours each day, Brooke would use her phone, and Josh and Chris would play video games.","url":"/2020/video/families-struggle-excessive-technology-part-47523462","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.