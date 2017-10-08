Transcript for Former FBI agent, daughter recall night of her husband's murder

Sarah woke up she had a nightmare. And she came down. And the kids were not supposed to come in the room. And wake up Jason's and images command and outside of the door and like its. Intel I heard a. She says she gets eight year old Sarah back to bed before tiptoeing back to her room. Trying not to weak G sent. But you woke up and he was angry. Humans know I had gotten up and I told us the concern that nightmare and then. He was just furious because there have been doing this lately and you know she just planned to be coddled and she was too old for that animation of gotten out of bed and I can't be treating the kids like their babies. Molly says knowing her parents were in the house gave her more courage to stand up for herself and she would typically half adds that she's just eight chanting nightmare. It should be allowed to go upstairs and comfort her daughter. You know how to live as a mom delay with us per couple minutes and me. Forgot my parents were there. I don't know what precisely woke me up but what I heard were loud voices. And like thumping. Was coming from the floor above me something bad was going on so I grabbed that league baseball bat and arranged years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.