What's next for these female workers who have spoken out: Part 6

More
"My Reality: A Hidden America": Several women who spoke with ABC News' Diane Sawyer about their harassment experiences are seeing some positive improvements on the job.
0:50 | 04/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What's next for these female workers who have spoken out: Part 6

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54624460,"title":"What's next for these female workers who have spoken out: Part 6","duration":"0:50","description":"\"My Reality: A Hidden America\": Several women who spoke with ABC News' Diane Sawyer about their harassment experiences are seeing some positive improvements on the job.","url":"/2020/video/female-workers-spoken-part-54624460","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.