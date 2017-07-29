Transcript for Investigation of US Customs and Border Protection reveals history of alleged misconduct

Reporter: For the most part, it has been a Normal night at the San ysidro, California, border crossing. People lined up to enter the country, their papers examined and then cleared to go. But not for Cruz Velazquez. He has been held at the soft secondary inspection position for just over five minutes now. Officers Baird and perallon continue to examine the two bottles from his shoulder bag, and Velazquez is becoming increasingly nervous. He knows he is in trouble, and not just with the border officers, but with the people in the cartel who paid him. In his mind, the cartel is worse that the U.S. Agents. Reporter: The brutality and ruthlessness of the cartel that controls the Tijuana border knows no limit. Bodies hanging from overpasses, mass executions, more than 30 journalists killed in the last five years alone, all to send a message. They're well-armed. They will kill people. Reporter: Former FBI agent Steve Gomez, now an ABC news consultant, says the cartels do not tolerate failure. A lot of times they don't even wanna hear the excuse. They'll just kill everybody and make an example. Reporter: So he's in a bad place? A very bad place. Reporter: So now, Velazquez is about to get one last chance to bluff his way out of his predicament, to prove what's in the bottle is not drugs, as the family lawyer took us through the video. Cruz now points at the bottle, and she's saying, "Okay, drink it." And she makes the gesture that we associate with "To drink." Now, watch the male agent. He says, "Drink another one." You see them exchanging glances and smiles, because they know what's going on. This is a game in which he's being played with by these officers. They want to see what his reaction is. They're playing with him, and they think it's funny. Reporter: Perallon later claimed he always thought it was just juice. But tests will show that what Cruz swallowed -- what was in the bottle -- was more than one hundred times greater than a typical dose of methamphetamine. Dr. Ben Nordstrom of the Phoenix house drug treatment program. This is a truly massive overdose. Reporter: In terms of what you have seen before, how does this level compare? It's higher than anything I've ever seen in my career. Were you ever taught that it's standard operating procedure, if you are suspicious about an item of food or drink, you should have the traveler consume it as part of your job as an officer? Were you taught that -- I don't -- -- At the academy? I don't recall. You don't recall? You don't remember that? I don't recall. And were you ever told, "Well, if you suspect something is a drug, why don't you ask the person to consume it and watch their reaction?" No, sir. You shook your head "No," and you made a pained expression. That's obviously something that is not an appropriate technique, correct? Correct. It's something that should never be done. We can agree on that, can we not? Yes. Reporter: But now, at 7:07, two minutes after the first drinks, it happens again. Two more sips. And you see the smile. Reporter: A total of four swallows in all of the highly toxic solution. What you see, I think, is a basic lack of compassion and decency toward a 16-year-old boy. Almost a delight that you would see in children who just pull the wings off flies slowly. A smile when he's being asked to drink something and being put in this position. Reporter: Watch this. Inexplicable. It's just outrageous conduct. Reporter: James tomsheck, the former customs internal affairs head, ousted amid controversy and now a critic of the agency, calls it a complete violation of the agency's protocols and training. If they had any suspicion that it was a controlled substance, it is truly outrageous conduct. Reporter: Completely inappropriate? Absolutely. Reporter: Yet, our "20/20" investigation, conducted with the nonprofit investigative fund, found it's hardly the only case involving alleged abuse and mistreatment by the very agency president trump is counting on to carry out his border policies. For too long, your officers and agents haven't been allowed to properly do their jobs. You know that, right? Do you know that? Absolutely. Reporter: Well before president trump took office, there had been at least ten suspect deaths, including the case of another Mexican teenager, a 15-year-old shot dead by a border agent in 2010, supposedly for throwing rocks. To the outrage of the young man's family, the agent was not prosecuted. In another infamous case, five years ago, caught on home video, a border patrol agent in an air boat on the Rio grande river, shot at a family on a picnic on the Mexican side of the border, killing the father, and then speeding away, later claiming someone in the group was also throwing rocks. Again, no criminal charges. There is a clear history of agents and officers engaging in what I believe was serious misconduct. Reporter: And at the same San ysidro border crossing where Cruz Velazquez was stopped, this remarkable phone video from 2010 revealed what tomsheck says really happened when officers beat and repeatedly used a stun gun on a suspect lying on the ground, claiming he was resisting arrest and high on drugs. He suffered a heart attack and later died at a hospital. No action was taken against the officers. When he was being tasered, was he resisting? I don't believe that was the case. I believe he was on the ground, restrained. Reporter: Was that a justified use of force? It certainly did not appear to be so. Reporter: So they were trying to cover up what really happened here. Absolutely. Reporter: In the case of Cruz Velazquez, officers will later claim he volunteered to drink the methamphetamine solution. Now, 7:11, six minutes after Velazquez took the first drink from the bottle, officer Baird puts the bottles back into his bag and inspects his passport. Officer perallon goes through his wallet and now the teenager can be seen wiping his forehead. What's happening in his body is that that is working its way up to his brain. Reporter: As another officer pats him down, he again wipes his forehead. It's getting to him. You'll see that he begins to sweat profusely. He takes off his jacket. And it's about to get a lot worse. When that hits, how much of a punch is that? It's not going to be one punch. It's going to be a series of punches. Reporter: It's 7:29 P.M.

