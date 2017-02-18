Transcript for Justin Ross Harris goes to trial for son's hot car death: Part 4

Reporter: Leanna Harris is wondering how it could have come to this. Her son is dead. Her husband, in jail. And now there's insinuations swirling that she too may have played a part. People looked at you and thought the worst. Mm-hmm. Reporter: Unable, she says, to find solace or comfort, even at the most sacred of places. There was a card left at cooper's grave. Tell me about that card. It basically said, "I'm sorry that you weren't loved in this life, cooper. If you had been my son, I would've loved you." It's hard enough to lose your child, but then to have to have people think that you didn't love him and that you didn't want him, that's something that should never be added to the equation of having to bury your baby. Reporter: But the public perception was fueled by Leanna's own behavior the day cooper died. And at his funeral, behavior she herself admits was suspicious. A lot would be made over your reaction. Or your lack thereof. People said you were emotionless. You didn't have any tears. There's no way for someone to know how they would react. If somebody had asked me the day before this happened, "How would you react if this happened to you?" My explanation of how I would have reacted and the reality of how I actually reacted would have been completely opposite. Nothing about it felt real. Nothing about it felt like it was happening. It just felt like a bad dream. Reporter: And what about that infamous police video, with Leanna embracing an accused Ross at the station? You were compassionate towards your husband. Which is something I think a lot of people look at and think, "How were you not upset? How were you not angry at him when you first saw him?" It never crossed my mind that Ross had done it on purpose. Never. It was an accident. I was trying to react in a way -- I wasn't concerned about the police. My concern was reacting to Ross in a way that would help him. Reporter: But accident or not, he was responsible for the death of your son. How are you not angry? That wasn't sinking in. Since that day, I have gone through all of those emotions. Reporter: You've been angry at him? Yes. Reporter: And then when you said to Ross -- Did you say too much? Reporter: Why did you say that to him? I knew my husband. I knew his personality. Logically, Ross doesn't shut up. So the only thing that I could think of logically is like, "What did you say to make them think that you did this on purpose? Reporter: Do you believe Leanna had anything to do with her son's death? There is absolutely no evidence that we could uncover she had anything to do as far as planning or killing this child. Reporter: But police are building a case against Ross, and it's unprecedented. Formally charging him with malice murder, saying he killed his son deliberately. His weapon? That hot car. At what point did you know that this wasn't just a negligent homicide case? Personally, fairly early on. Reporter: And there would be bombshell secrets revealed about Ross that would sink his credibility, according to D.A. Chuck boring, one of the biggest discoveries is found over a year after Ross is first arrested, a message he sends on the anonymous messaging app whisper the very morning he is with cooper. We found that the defendant had actually been messaging somebody in a conversation about not being happy being married with kids and him saying ten minutes before locking the child in the car to this anonymous person, "I love my son and all, but we both need escapes." Reporter: And that's not the only thing they find on Ross' phone. I mean, he was compulsively, like, you know, sexting. I mean, the day of, he was talking, you know, with cooper in the car, to someone. Reporter: That's right. It seems Ross had been cheating on Leanna virtually and physically with dozens of women, men, and even underage girls. It is a sordid and vile revelation that the prosecutor says ties the how to the why in this horrible case. What was Ross' motive? He was living a double life. I think he just was having less and less time to live the life he wanted. Reporter: Last October Ross Harris' trial begins. Defense attorney Maddox Kilgore argues cooper's death was just like all those other hot car cases we hear about. A tragic accident. Ross has always acknowledged that this was his fault, that he was responsible, but what you're going to see during this trial is that responsible isn't the same thing as criminal. But the prosecutor has a field day airing Ross' dirty laundry because there's so much of it. Messaging over 30 people, most of them women, and exchanged comments about being unhappy in his marriage. Reporter: A man they claim was consumed with his sexual activities even as his son was dying in his car. While that baby was out there, he was showing pictures of his private parts to other people. Have a seat, please. Reporter: They March nine women out that Ross had contact with, there was the former prostitute -- It was basically regular vanilla sex. Reporter: The babysitter, the co-ed. A woman he professed his love for. I guess I had fell in love with him. Reporter: Women he sexted with frequently. I asked him if had a conscience and he said no. Reporter: He even sent lewd pictures of himself to a 15-year-old girl. That had to be incredibly devastating. It is incredibly disappointing to see somebody that you loved, somebody that you trusted, and somebody that you believed in go down a road of that kind of destruction. Reporter: Is it just disappointing? Isn't it disgusting? Yes. Reporter: While no one should be more disgusted or disappointed with Ross than Leanna, the nation leans in with complete shock when Leanna shows up as the star witness for the defense. You went on the stand and supported your husband. Why did you do that?

