Transcript for Justin Ross Harris' ex-wife says she received waves of hatred after son's death

It was a card left. At -- great tell me about that card it basically said I'm sorry that she worked loved in this life to her. If you had been asked if she. It's hard enough to to lose your child. But then to have people think that she's in love him. And that she didn't want him. That's something that should never be added to the equation. Of having to theory here pay me. Yet waves of hatred just kept coming from the public perception fueled by Lee in its own behavior the day Cooper died and at his funeral behavior she herself admits it was suspicious. A lot would be made. Over your reaction. Or your lack their people said you were motionless he didn't have any tears. There's no way for someone to know how they wintry act. If somebody asked me. The day before. This happened how would you react. If this happened T. My explanation of how I would have reacted and the reality of how actually reacted would have been completely. Opposite. Nothing about it felt real nothing about it felt like it was happening. I just felt like a factory.

