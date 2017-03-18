Transcript for KABC, 10-year-old boy help find key Manson murder evidence: Part 8

As it stands today, they have two crimes that are similar. They have seven people who are dead. And they have no solid suspects. The police at that time really were in a quandary. They came under a lot of heat from the L.A. Papers in 1969 for not getting anywhere with this case. They had mayhem, bloodshed, and incomprehensible words scrawled in blood on the walls of these crime scenes. I grew up with a lot, a lot of fear. A lot of fear in my own home. Because nowhere was safe anymore. Nowhere. Not laying in your bed at night. Nothing was safe in my world anymore. Panic set in across the city. Sporting goods stores were sold out of guns. Apparently, Sinatra left town, Tony Bennett was living at the Beverly hills hotel in one of the bungalows he moved inside to be safe. Steve Mcqueen supposedly drove around with a gun in the front seat of the car now. And all that was because, for three months, no one knew who did it. Have you come up with any rational motive for the killings? No, everything at this point is purely, purely speculative. They'd found some marijuana and narcotics at the Tate killing scene. So they start investigating who among the victims was using drugs, who their sources might have been. Could this have been a drug deal gone bad that night? Labianca had some gambling debts. Could it have been a gambling murder? Could it have been a mob murder of some sort? So weeks were spent pursuing that. Sergeant Cooke, can you tell us now how many men the Los Angeles police department has working on both these cases? Yes, we have 17 sergeants and two lieutenants whose prime responsibility now is the investigation of both homicides. Are they working together? No, actually the homicides are not connected. For a long time, these two crimes are not connected even though we looked at the circumstances now and we go, "Wow, they seem very similar." There was one group of detectives investigating the Labianca killings, one group investigating the Tate killings. The detective squads that were following these were in the same building together on the same floor. But they never worked together to try to link them up. They were there. They could have done it at any time. It just didn't happen. It was a botched investigation. Part of it, as I say, was because there were two investigations. Part of it was that there were missed clues. 6 minutes and 20 seconds. Moderate driving up Benedict canyon led us to this spot. And looking over the hill, we found several pairs of blue jeans and what appeared to be some very dark sweatshirts. And then a TV crew who was out in the area found the discarded clothes of the killers in the hills. The police didn't find them, the TV crew found them. We stood here in this spot. We said okay F we just killed these people. We are covered with blood. Where would we go and throw the clothes? This is where we found them. They were on the scene. They came up a found the clothing that was in the trail. It was a 10-year-old boy that found the gun that was used inside the house. There was a gun used in the crime that the van nuys division of the L.A.P.D. Found. As they were leaving the Tate crime scene, one of the Manson family members had tossed this gun out a window and a young kid had found it in his yard. Little Stevie Weiss. And he was outside playing and found this gun. And he went to his father with it and he -- he had seen enough TV that he knew not to touch the gun. And so uh, a patrol officer, came out, picked up the gun, with his hands, and then took it and booked it into evidence in van nuys. He was a witness at the trial. And they said to him when the police arrived and saw the gun, how did they handle it? And he said, they had their hands all over it. He was very annoyed. And then it takes forever for the LAPD to realize that it is the gun that's used, you know, at the Tate home. And another killing, a musician who lived in the Santa Monica mountains. The words political piggie scrawled on the wall. There was another mistake, there was a musician named Gary Hinman, who was killed out in malibu shortly before the tate-labianca killings. And Manson was one of the murderers there. And unfortunately, malibu is in the L.A. Sheriff's jurisdiction. The day after the Tate murders, the investigators of the Hinman murder come to los Angeles, and they're trying to talk to the officers involved with the Tate investigation to say, "I think maybe there's a link here." They never get the opportunity to do that. They're told, "No, we're pretty certain that this murder's going to be drug related." And they're sent away. But then after all their fumbling around, they get a break. Today, warrants are issued for three individuals. We are about to see what evil looks like in the face of Charles Manson. On the cover of "Life" magazine. And that is how 1969 will end. But that's just the beginning.

