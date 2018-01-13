Kim Jong Un targeted those suspected of being disloyal: Part 4

In 2013, Kim Jong Un had his own uncle Jang Song Thaek arrested and executed, reportedly blown to pieces by an anti-aircraft gun in public.
Transcript for Kim Jong Un targeted those suspected of being disloyal: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

