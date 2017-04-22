Transcript for What Led to Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston's Divorce: Part 3

Reporter: After two decades of stardom, Whitney Houston is now pursuing what would once have been unheard of for a celebrity of her status. Lord, I just wanna be a real person. Reporter: It's 2005, and she's now appearing on a reality show with her husband and daughter, "Being bobby brown." â™ª Get down â™ª They work for me. Anyone who ever, like, marveled at her "Star-spangled ban" -- . â™ª O say can you see â™ª Or "The greatest love of all" or "One moment in time" or "I will always love you," we just all join hands and pretend that "Being bobby brown" never happened. Hell to the no. That show didn't help anybody's image whatsoever. That show was like a wakeup call. Bobby! Reporter: Judgment might come into question when I think of "Being bobby brown." Uh-huh. Your little girl was about 11. That was a lot -- For her to deal with. Reporter: Yes. Yes. Reporter: That's a lot. There was -- so many things -- that I don't know that were so bad. Reporter: You said that you felt that as you as parents you and Whitney failed Bobbi Kris. That, as parents, you failed her. Yeah. We shoulda been better. We could have been better. At such a young age for us both to have -- any and everything that we wanted was a blessing and a curse. Reporter: A curse, because money for drugs was never a problem for the couple. In his book, bobby brown admits to abusing cocaine, marijuana and heroin, in addition to alcohol. When was the drug use at its height with you and Whitney? The last few years of our marriage, it was terrible. Both of us, you know, trying to be clean or one of us trying to be clean and the other one don't wanna be clean. It's a big struggle. Reporter: Bobby credits his time behind bars with helping him with sobriety. I had to be put in jail in order to, you know, get the monkey off my back. Reporter: Are you clean? I'm clean from narcotics, yes. I haven't done narcotics in 10, 12 years. Alcohol has been a problem. I go back often to reboot, but , that's life. Everybody drinks. Sometimes I drink. Reporter: What is the one thing that is said about you that is not true that just you want to put an end to? A woman beater, they've said that I've harmed Whitney. That I was, you know, violent towards her. Reporter: Your ex said you spit on her. Mm, that never happened. He spit on me. Actually spit on me. And my daughter was coming down the stairs and she saw that. And that was pretty intense. It was just lies. I've never been a violent man towards a woman ever. Reporter: But you did admit in the book that you did strike her once. Yes, I did. Me at the time trying to maintain a sobriety, and the person that you're in a relationship is not Goin' along with it. It was rough. Reporter: According to this 2003 incident report, police found a bruise on Whitney Houston's cheek and a cut lip. But she refused to press charges, and the next day Whitney was singing -- â™ª a natural woman â™ª Reporter: -- And standing by bobby's side. We're still together. Reporter: But it wouldn't last long. He says Whitney just wouldn't stop using, and that in 2006, that's what ultimately led to the end of their 14 years of marriage. She just wasn't ready to go that direction. Reporter: Bobby says he did not get any money in the divorce. And people always come back to money with you, in saying that you wanted Whitney's money. I've been rich since I was 17. I came into the marriage with money, left the marriage with nothing. â™ª And I'm not afraid to try it on my own â™ª Reporter: Meanwhile, Whitney Houston was trying life on her own. And in search of a comeback. â™ª and when she appeared on "Good morning America" in 2009, she was excited. It was her first televised performance in seven years. What has it meant for you to be back here on stage? I'm overwhelmed. The love, the support, your prayers mean so much to me. Reporter: A now grown-up Bobbi Kristina would make a rare public appearance singing with her mother. â™ª Clap your hands â™ª Reporter: But the celebration would not last. It's grammy weekend 2012, and right from the onset, there are signs of trouble. Whitney Houston barges into the middle of a TV interview with her mentor, Clive Davis. Come say hi to your godfather. Reporter: Video taken later that night shows Whitney leaving a club looking distressed and exhausted. She had just appeared on stage with singer Kelly price. â™ª Reporter: We now know this is Whitney Houston's final performance, "Jesus loves me." Breaking news -- The death of singing star -- Whitney Houston. Reporter: Saturday afternoon, February 11th, 2012. Whitney Houston is discovered partially submerged in the bathtub of her Los Angeles hotel room. According to the autopsy report, cocaine use contributed to Whitney's accidental drowning. That night bobby brown is on tour with a reunited new edition in Mississippi. He breaks down on stage. All: Bobby, bobby, bobby. I love you, Whitney. Reporter: The next evening, at the grammys, Jennifer Hudson helps the world mourn in song.

