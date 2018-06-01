Transcript for Man says he feels ex-girlfriend used him to kill her mom: Part 6

Reporter: This is their only selfie together. Gypsy Blanchard dressed as Cinderella. Nick godejohn her prince charming. But their happily ever after, may never come true. The once loving couple now at odds and facing the possibility of life behind bars for the murder of gypsy's mother Dee Dee Blanchard. There's a big difference between someone who asks someone to kill someone and someone that actually does it. Is there? I think so because I would never kill somebody. I would never physically go through with killing somebody. I can't. My uh codefendant was putting my name out there in a bad light. Reporter: That's Nick himself, speaking to me via videoconference from jail just hours ago. It's the first time he's ever spoken publically. Describe for me what gypsy's role was and what your role was in the murder of Dee Dee. She was basically the mastermind behind it all. I was basically a hired hit man. Do you still love gypsy? The reason why I did do this is because I was so deeply in love with gypsy at the time. I still do love her. How do you feel about Nick now? If you would have asked me that a, two years ago, I would have said, "I'm still in love with him." But now, I don't hate him. I feel sorry for him. Why do you think he did it. He was very much like my mother. Both of them were very controlling. I feel like I was trained my E life to do what I was told. Gypsy Blanchard has pleaded guilty to her role in a plot to kill her mother. In a courtroom stunner prosecutors cut gypsy a deal. How do you plead to the class a felony of murder? Guilty. Sentenced to 10 years in a Missouri department of corrections. Gypsy's mother did not allow her to spend any time alone with any other human being. You're actually a prisoner now. How do the two compare? In some ways the same. But now I'm so much more freer. The prison that I was living in before with my mom was like I couldn't walk, I couldn't eat. I couldn't have friends. Over here I feel like I'm freer in prison than with living with my mom because now I'm allowed to just live like a Normal woman. Prison isn't Normal. No. Not for most. But for me it is. What do you think he would want to say to you? I don't think it would be anything nice. All I could hope is that from wherever she is that she still loves me in some small way. And I want her to know that I am

