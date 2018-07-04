Transcript for Man's murder conviction overturned after mom's campaign for his freedom: Part 5

Reporter: November, 2015. John G has nowbeen in prison for more than a decade. In this terview with crimewatch daily, he maintains that he is innocent. Did not murr mark fisher. I hathing to dth -- all I did was ve a party tt night. And no I'm in prison for 25 to life for sng I didn'. Here we go. G butterflies. Reporter: For his mom, Doreen, the T to visit her son in jl have been a living hell. Seeing here is heart wrenching. I hate it, I hate it. And the part is leaving. And I try not ry because you know, you don't want your son seeing you crying. Reporteut while giuca languishes behind bars -- My job is to fight for justice. Repr: The legalle whosent him thes flying high. Did theyindun? Orter: Telenic forme Brooklyn prosecutor, anna-s nicolazzi brandish that undefeated record as host of two crime shows on investigation discovery. L me take you inside th fight for justice. Comes out and she S "You know,'ve never lost a case." Oh, god. You know why? Because S a cheater. Reporter: A cheater, Doreen ys, because she didn disclose that apparent deal with prison snitch who he convict her son. But remembthat star witness has now done a 180.in this sworn affida John avitto says he lied to prutors, in exchange for what he says was a deal to keep him out of jail. This deal was never discl he defense. Itas never disclosed to the jury nicolazzi's de with avitto reflect the worst in how prosecutor caniolate the rules. Reporter: And then, more nos start to fall as two more of nicoi's witnesses recant T testimony, including giuca's then-girlfriend Lauren Calciano. In thisworn affidavit, Calciano said she lied on th stand after nicolazzind police put "Relentless" pure on her, thrning to "Make this hard" for her fa who was in jail ae time. People would say to me, "Donou hate Lauren?" How can you hate a 19-year-o girl who was pressured into ly I blame thosecutor and the detective. Reporter: It's 2015 and the rid kid killer" case is back in the news yet again. But is time, the spotlight on the TV star prosecutor, who ironically would later get a showled "True conviction." This is "Ue conviction." Rter: Now there are questions about how true her convic of giuca really was. I think it's safe to say that if knew everything we know now, when she posed this caseshe probably out gotten the conviction. Reporter: Armed with new amnition, giuca's er markerow goes to war. After the D.A. Rejects a petition alleging prosecutorial misconduct, bederow turns to the urts to try to get T conviction thrown out. In a remarkae role versal, it's the prosecutor's tutake questions on the witness stand. I believe in E case, I believe it was tried justly. Reporter: Nicolazzi Saye made no promises to into, and foully defended her handling of theca case. Did John avitto lie during the trial? Are pointing to anything specific or overall? UT anything? I donelieve so. But all eyes are on nicolazzi's former star witnes use informant, John avi as a hush falls over courtroom, avitto apologizo giuca lying about that so-called jailhoconfession. I apologize, M deeply sorry. Reporter: Seems likit should be a slam dunk. Buif you can believe it, despite that complete abc, the judge shuts giuca down. I have denied the defendant's tion to vacate the judgment. Orter: Somewhere between diskraugt -- distraught and stunned, dor and her P.I. Salpeter, look on. As the judge concludes, the was no deal and that the jailhouse informant never tted for testifying. You have hope, it's taken away from you. And the crash isse. Just makes you wanna curl into bed and not get back out. Reporter: But the bate's not over attorney bedounter attacks by fg yet another legal salvo, appealing the judge's cision. Is there any way that you're blinded by your mother's love and you're not seeing some about what hned that night? Look, it'the facts that drive me. T a feeling or a hunch, it's the facts. And G the judge, the public, just look atacts. Reporter:n, this February, in the Wang days of a long, cold New York winter, an unexpected phone from her son's lawyer. I thought shing terrible ened. I thought lost. And he said, "Are you Sitt down?" And I said, "Yes." He id, "W won. We won."screamed. I threw the phone. I thought it a miracle. Reporter: Iunning decision, a paof four appellatdges unanimously overturn her son's cction. The judges conclude, than fact, nicolazzi committed a clear violatof court rules that she had helped avitto and should have told the dense.

