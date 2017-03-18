Transcript for Manson orders followers to kill Leno and Rosemary LaBianca: Part 7

Three male bodies and two female bodies. I was the one that got the call, so it was mine. A call that lasted all my life. So you walk in. I walk in, I saw the white rambler that Steven parent was in. See there's two bodies on the lawn. The words pig were written in this area in blood on the front door, and the front door was ajar. Sharon Tate's body was in this area here. Jay Sebring was in this area here. There are puddles and pools of blood everywhere. That particular morning it was very quiet. And the only thing that I can recall hearing were the sounds of the flies that were on the bodies. It is a scene, in my view, that was designed to shock the police. And on a bigger scale, to shock the rest of us. Reporter: You're standing here, do you allow yourself, my god, what? Who are we? What is this? It's tough. It's tough. So the police when they arrive and they see all these bodies at the house, the first person they wanna talk to is the caretaker. So I got up and there was a police officer pointing a pistol at me. And he grabbed me and he handcuffed me. And I kept saying what's wrong and he said shut up. The only suspect, a caretaker 19-year-old William Garretson, was released yesterday for lack of evidence. Now without a suspect the los Angeles police department must start all over again. I was a young reporter at the associated press in August of 1969. And I had been assigned that day to go out to Orange county airport. To meet president Nixon, he landed. I called in. I said the president has landed. And they said forget the president. There's a much bigger story going on. I was there the day after the killings covering the story for ABC news. The latest in the case from ABC's dick shoemaker in los Angeles. Police officers say the department already has given department already has given out -- let me do that again. Police officers say the department already has given out too much information about the mass murders. My initial reaction was basically "This is one weird killing." There were a lot of rumors that it was a satanic cult had done this and all sorts of rumors. And they were focused on Polanski. And the fact that he had just done the movie "Rosemary's baby," which involved satanism. And a woman who was pregnant. It was just eerie. Insulting, damaging rumors. They said, oh, Roman did this because he was jealous of Jay. I mean, are you kidding me? They called Sharon everything from the queen of the Hollywood orgy scene to a dabbler in satanic arts. I think the one that sticks with me the most was live freaky, die freaky. Basically by saying that, they blamed the victims for their own murders. The victim of one grisly addition to this year's crime statistics was buried today. Sharon Tate, a movie career just beginning, a life ended at the age of 26. Their son was given the name of both his grandfathers and was buried with Sharon. The feeling you just want to hold them one more time. And you can't. All of you know how beautiful she was. But only few of you know how good she was. The city of Los Angeles has had another multiple murder. Last night a middle age couple was stabbed to death in a case that has striking similarities to the mass murder Saturday of actress Sharon Tate and four friends. And I shouted across the newsroom, it's happened again. Targets of the unknown assassins this time were wholesale grocer Leno Labianca and his wife rosemary. Rosemary and Leno Labianca die because Manson knows how to get to their house. Though he never met the labiancas, Manson and some of the family members attended parties at the house next door. Because it was next door to Harold true. Harold true was my old road dog. It was a party pad. The last stop that Leno and rosemary Labianca made was to a newsstand. And she glanced at the, the headlines, she started crying, and she said, how could anybody be so cruel, not knowing that probably within 15 or 20 minutes, she was gonna be a victim of the same killers. So Manson orchestrates the murder of the labiancas. He's the one who initially goes into the house, cases the joint, comes back out, gets tex Watson. They go back and get a couple of the women. Leslie van Houten, Patricia krenwinkel. I knew that people would die. I knew that there would be killing. Charles mason told Leno and rosemary Labianca, not to worry, that he, it was just a robbery, and he wasn't gonna hurt them. He wasn't going to hurt them. Pat and I took Mrs. Labianca into the bedroom and the sounds of Mr. Labianca dying came into the bedroom. When Mrs. Labianca heard her husband being killed by tex, she started calling out to him and yelling for him. And tex came in and killed her. And then tex turned me around and handed me the knife and he said do something because Manson had told him to make sure that all of us got out hands dirty. And I stabbed Mrs. Labianca in the lower back about 16 times. Following Charlie's orders, words are written in blood, including "Helter skelter" on the refrigerator. The murderers stop for a snack. They take from the refrigerator chocolate milk and watermelon. They were just savage crimes, savage murders. Why? What would be the purpose? There wasn't an immediate answer to who had done this terrible

