Transcript for Mexican teen dies after suffering massive overdose in CBP custody

Reporter: It was 8:20 P.M. When the ambulance arrived at the Chula Vista medical center with Cruz Velazquez. He had left the San ysidro border station conscious, handcuffed to a stretcher, suffering from the massive overdose. His temperature rising to 105 degrees, his heart racing at 220 beats a minutes. The first thing I'd be think ING about are trying to get control of the heart rate and trying to get control of the blood pressure and trying to get his temperature down. Reporter: It had been just over an hour earlier, that the teenage smuggler had begun to drink the toxic solution of dissolved methamphetamine. Four swallows in all. The officers would not call for medical attention for at least 34 minutes, a fateful delay in any case involving an overdose. The first thing to do is to call 911 to get medical help immediately. All other consequences are meaningless relative to helping preserve someone's life. Reporter: By comparison, her colleagues made sure officer Valerie Baird got to the hospital after she got just a bit of the toxic liquid on her fingers. And so you felt you should go to the hospital too? Correct. I had washed my hands right away. And then, at the advice of -- of some other -- other officers, they pointed out that I was acting -- I was talking very rapidly. Reporter: Now she could hear the screams of agony from the teenager throughout the emergency room. At some point, did you hear Cruz screaming? Yes, I could hear Cruz. You could hear him in pain. I can't -- I heard him screaming. Reporter: At 8:24, Velazquez became unresponsive with fixed pupils. At 8:39, he was put on a a respirator. And were you told that he was coding, that he was dying? No, I don't recall. Do you recall losing your composure? I do recall having to go back outside. I didn't want to -- I didn't want to be there. Reporter: According to the San Diego county medical examiner, 16-year old Cruz Marcelino Velazquez Acevedo died at 8:57 P.M. Of acute methamphetamine intoxication, less than two hours after he first drank from the suspicious bottle. You felt guilty that Mr. Velazquez died, didn't you? No. No? No. Didn't you cry? I did. Yes. Yes. Did you not feel guilty that he was dead? No. He's not without fault. He was doing something he ought not to have been doing. The issue is in such a circumstance, is the death penalty, and a death that was so quick and cruel, is that deserved? He cooked within his own body, and he died in terrible pain. Reporter: Another death on the border, for a young life that seems to have meant little for either U.S. Border officers or the drug cartel bosses that sent him. He was just another piece of the game, but no one see that he was a person. Reporter: At headquarters in Washington, officials at customs and border protection promised a full investigation. I was told definitely that the two officers involved would be punished. It would simply be a question of what level of discipline they received. Reporter: But once again, that is not what happened, not at all. Even as a result of the death of Cruz Velazquez Acevedo, no discipline was ever imposed on you, was it?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.