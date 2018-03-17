Transcript for What missing baby Sabrina might look like today: Part 5

When she comes home, this will be her room. Reporter: She's never been in this house. She's never been here, but we have mementos that we've got on travels and things from when she was born. Her stool, her piggy bank. Reporter: You've got pictures in here of Sabrina. Right. We do. William, Monica and Sabrina. Reporter: So you store your memories of your daughter here. Yeah. Until she comes home. Reporter: 20 years after she last saw her youngest child, Marlene aisenberg is still waiting, hoping Sabrina will soon join her siblings William and Monica. Adults now who still come home for family game night. Back in Florida, a lot has changed too. The original detectives on the case have since retired. Sergeant Samuel Bailey now heads up the investigation. He declined to discuss those early days, but says the sheriff's office remains committed to the case. All the speculation about what occurred in the early part of the investigation is just speculation. Today, we are still currently focused on trying to find Sabrina aisenberg and bring this case to a resolution. The sheriff's department doesn't have any reason to come out and say, we colossally screwed up here and we're sorry for doing it." Because the screw up is so bad, you have two parents that lost their child, and then on top of it, somebody goes, "You did it." And they didn't. Reporter: Have you been formally cleared as suspects or do you think you're still under suspicion? Uh we don't know, we don't really talk to the authorities, we talk to the center for missing and exploited children. We have a full time case manager that is assigned to working with the aisenbergs. Reporter: Robert lowery is a vice-president at the national center for missing and exploited children, and he offers this startling fact the aisenbergs cling to. Out of the 325 infant abductions they've studied dating back more than 50 years, most remain alive and well-cared for. And only 12 are still missing today. An infant abduction is typically going to be by a woman of childbearing age who either has lost a child or was unable to get pregnant and the motivation is really to take the child and raise the child as their own. Reporter: Like the case of kamiyah Mobley, who was snatched from a Florida hospital just eight months after Sabrina disappeared. In South Carolina, we found an 18-year-old young woman. Some further investigation revealed fraudulent documents had been used to establish that young woman's identity. She was taken by a woman who wanted a baby of her own, who has now been prosecuted for kidnapping. That gives us a glimmer of hope and it proves that miracles do happen. Reporter: Which is why the aisenbergs have worked with the center for years to release eight age progression photos of what Sabrina might look like. When doing an age progression, we use the family members as reference points for what we think the missing child would look like. Reporter: For the latest image the couple provided the center with teenage photos of their children Monica and William. When I line them up side by side, you start to see things like the shape of their eyes, very unique to this family. The length and shape of the nose, and the angle of their mouth when they smile, just the overall shape of the face. There's a lot of similarities there. I'm going to just do an overall trace of the face. I'm going to line up the facial features and then I'm going to start to add in those features that I'm actually going to be borrowing from the siblings' faces. Sabrina and Monica's baby pictures were identical. They were so hard to tell apart that we really believe that the three of our kids are going to look so much alike. And a young girl sitting at home watching TV is going to see William and Monica and go I look like those kids. Reporter: But miracle homecomings aren't always perfect. Listen to kamiyah talk about the woman who stole her. I still do call her mom. She will always be mom. She wasn't sure that she wanted to know her parents. I could never imagine that. Like to me it's like when Sabrina's found, she's going to want to come home. And all of a sudden, I'm listening to the news say, this young woman might not want to meet her parents. Reporter: Even if that happens to her Marlene says she's ready for a miracle and is it about to happen thanks to modern technology? Just months ago, a startling Facebook message from a woman 3,000 miles away sparks new hope. I wake up and look at my phone. There was a note from a young lady who believes that she may be Sabrina. My heart's racing. She basically was like, "I don't want to give false hope," but she hasn't felt like she belonged where she was. Reporter: Why does she think she could Sabrina? She's about the same age, 20 years old. She has no pictures, no baby pictures from the time she was five to nine months. Her pictures start out after that. Her grandparents tried to adopt, and it took about four years. She doesn't necessarily believe that . She had to check other social security number, and she found out another woman in California has her social security number. Her social security number. Reporter: So she has reason to believe that something -- That is -- Correct. Reporter: Is amiss. Is not -- is amiss. Correct. Reporter: And she sent along pictures of herself, which Marlene declines to share to protect the young woman's privacy. So I ran around the house and grabbed pictures of Monica, of Sabrina, of will, and started looking at their ones that were matching what she sent me. I think there's some resemblances that you could see, but it's so hard to know. Reporter: And it's not just her. Another 20-year-old woman has now surfaced saying she too could be Sabrina. How much do you allow yourself to hope? Oh we hope every day. I mean hope is what keeps us going and moving forward.

