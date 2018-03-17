Transcript for Missing baby Sabrina's parents become suspects in her disappearance: Part 2

I would like to say to whoever has my children, please bring them home. That's all. Reporter: In 1995, just two years before baby Sabrina vanished, all eyes were on this woman, Susan Smith. The state intends to seek the death penalty. Reporter: The tearful young South Carolina mom told police her young sons were abducted during a carjacking. We have to remember the timing of Sabrina's disappearance. They were functioning under the cloud of Susan Smith. Reporter: In a gruesome turn, Smith would later confess that she drove her own children into a lake, letting them drown hoping to win the affection a boyfriend who said he didn't want children. They did not want to follow in those steps. They wanted solve the case and not be upheld to public ridicule because of their investigation. Reporter: Now here in Florida, the public and police are wondering if Marlene aisenberg is just the latest mother turned murderer. We love her very much and need her to come home. Reporter: When I met the couple 20 years ago, suspicion had already engulfed their lives. Reporter: Does it get an easier? No never. Reporter: All these years later and still no answers. What really happened in this Tampa suburb in the middle of the night? Was it a kidnapping as the aisenbergs say or do they know more than they're letting on? There's a very serious story out of Florida that's making national headlines. Reporter: The investigation into that question transfixes the national media. It created a media frenzy. Now involved in the search for a missing baby. Deputies expanded their search for Sabrina. When they come to the home, there are a lot of suspicious circumstances. It struck fear into the hearts and the minds of families all over the country, to think that while you're asleep and your child is one room away, that they could be taken. Reporter: When Marlene's polygraph tests come back inconclusive, she says police questioning becomes more aggressive. I couldn't believe it! I just was answering everything they said! You know? They would throw, you know, "Oh you're under stress." And I would, "No I'm not under stress! You know, I have three beautiful children. At the time I said, "Are you charging us with anything? He said no to those questions. And then I said, "Then I'd like to see - talk to an attorney." That didn't sit well with the public or the police. Reporter: And they don't hire just any lawyer. They take on famed Florida attorney Barry Cohen. They're doing a half-assed job of trying to find Sabrina. Reporter: I spoke to him in 2008. Why do they need a lawyer? They were being accused of a crime they didn't chit. Anybody that's accuse of a crime they didn't commit sure needs a lawyer pretty badly. Reporter: Today, Cohen is waging a more personal battle, fighting cancer. We're at the cul de sac where the aisenbergs live. Reporter: So we caught up with his old team who helped defend the aisenbergs, lawyers Todd foster and Steve Romine and private investigator Kevin kalwary. Did you all make a conscious decision to cut them off from police and cooperation? Yes. We sensed that the sheriff's office wasn't as interested in involving the case as they were making a case against the aisenbergs. Law enforcement will look at that and say, if you are not being guilty, just being honest is going to help the cops find your child. Reporter: In the days following Sabrina's S disappearance, the police mount a massive search. In the ground, in the air, surrounding the home. Detectives say the blood hounds were onto something. At the time, it was the largest land and water search in Florida history. Reporter: And with the couple refusing to talk, it sets up a standoff between the parents and the police. As far as the questions we would like to ask them, they would need a formal interview. Reporter: Lieutenant Greg brown was the spokesperson in 1998. Can you understand their reluctance? No, I can't because I would like my child back, and I would do whatever it talks. Reporter: If you have nothing to hide, why not just tell the police anything and everything and let them say anything and everything? We tried. We called the police a week ago and said, we would come in and talk to them as long as it could be taped and our attorney could be present. And they said, no. They don't want the information to find Sabrina. They want the information to close the case. They have even said to our relatives, we're not looking for a baby. We're looking for a body. How would you feel as a parent when you heard that? Does that make you feel open to talking to them? Reporter: So while police continue their massive search, the aisenbergs attend candle light vigils surrounded by supporters and work to get Sabrina's picture out far and wide. I smile at every baby I see to see if it smiles back. And if it does, I know it might be Sabrina. Reporter: And while they aren't talking to police, they are talking to the media, appearing on "Good morning America." We are now joined by Marlene and Steve aisenberg. Reporter: "Oprah" and "20/20." We take you inside this explosive case. Reporter: Then two months after Sabrina vanished, the aisenbergs find themselves in danger of losing their two other children as well. This time at the hands of Florida's child protective services. How frightening was it for you? The department of children and family services showed up and started -- It was -- Reporter: Looking at your other children. It was scary as hell. And we -- we -- you know what, we left the room and let them interview our children. And after they left, they said, "These kids are great. There's nothing wrong in this household." Reporter: A week later, the couple back on the hot seat this time with federal prosecutors asking questions in front of a grand jury. Do either one of you have anything you want to say? Reporter: But if authorities think this will finally get the aisenbergs talking again, they are wrong. Steve and Marlene aisenberg were silent as they walked into federal courthouse. And apparently they also had little to say before the federal grand jury. You would think that, naturally, parents of a child that had gone missing would spill everything they know in the hope that maybe it could help the investigation. That's not what happened. The aisenbergs, took the fifth amendment in grand jury. Reporter: Why? Well that's what we were advised to do from our attorney. Because it was a stacked deck in our view, against them. Reporter: But you understand to a lot of people, it didn't look good for them to take the fifth. Plenty of people that are innocent take the fifth. If there is somebody on the other side that has an intent to try and hurt you, you can tell the truth. But they take your words and they spin it to fit what they want. Reporter: How did this ordeal affect this family? It ran them out of town. They had to leave Tampa. It was just untenable for them to remain in this community. Reporter: Nearly two years after Sabrina vanished, the family moves to Maryland, back into Steve's childhood home. One of the biggest reasons we were moving was because we couldn't raise our children to respect the authorities there. Reporter: But the aisenbergs discover that 1,000 miles cannot protect them from determined Florida authorities. They busted in my front door. Reporter: Who will reveal they have secret tapes. You never heard, "The baby's dead and buried. It was found dead because you did it."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.