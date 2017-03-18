Transcript for The murder trial against Charles Manson and his followers: Part 10

Thinking like little children out of town. Sneak all around the courthouse. Manson's efforts to portray himself as the lone fighter against an unfair establishment are not working. The tate-labianca murder trial may be the most widely documented of its time. Susan Atkins, Patricia krenwinkel, Leslie van Houten and Charlie go on trial for capital murder. It was insanity from beginning to end. It was a circus. It was on television every night. It was spectacle. The trial started in early 1970, and went on for almost a year. Every day in that trial, spontaneous random acts of insanity by Manson or the three women defendants. Manson would come in. Suspicious or charming. Demonic or eerily, you know, amiable. Even more shocking were the sight of the three women. How do you feel Ms. Krenwinkle? In these colorful dresses. Sometimes they'd be singing. ??? contrast between the savagery of the crime and the kind of carefree nature. It was deeply unsettling. Every bit of it was planned out by Charles Manson. The entire proceedings were scripted by Charlie. Every day we'd meet and he'd decide, well, today I want you each to stand up and hold your hands and some stupid symbols. You are going to get up and scream old grey mare. You're going to get up and right burn an "X" in your head. You are going to go bald. And that day we proceeded though the events as he set it. And most the time, we were upstairs because we would get thrown out of court and we would just sit upstairs. Outside the courtroom, the Manson girls who had not gone along on the killings but were dedicated to him, were camped outside the courthouse. They lived there. They slept there. They were available for interviews at all times. It was a scene outside that was almost equal to what was going on inside. There's a revolution coming very soon. The astonishing thing is these are people with absolute loyalty to Charles Manson, even though Manson's been in custody for months. And yet, their worshipful fidelity, their absolute loyalty is unshakeable. Hello. Manson himself was uncontrollable. At one point he leaped across the counsel table at the judge, with a pencil in his hand, screaming, "Someone should cut your head off, old man." And the bailiff tackled him in midair as he was heading toward the judge. And what we heard was that after that incident that the judge started carrying a revolver. I noted for example the coverage of the Charles Manson case. Richard Nixon was one of the best helpers Charlie Manson had during the trial. He was at a law enforcement seminar, and they asked him about it, and he decided to say that Charlie was guilty. Here is a man who is guilty directly or indirectly of eight murders without reason. That became a huge story, huge headline. One of the defense attorneys, slipped Manson a newspaper. All of a sudden in the courtroom Manson holds, picks up "The L.A. Times" newspaper that says "Manson guilty, Nixon declares," and showed it to the jury. Manson thought at that point he would cause a mistrial. But the judge wasn't buying it. How would the prosecution tie Manson into these crimes that had been physically committed by other people? Vincent bugliosi is the deputy district attorney that prosecutes Manson and his followers. Originally, the Los Angeles prosecutor's office plan was to present this as a robbery gone wrong, where the victims died. And that made it murder. Bugliosi thought it was something beyond that, and he was the one from the start who said, "We need to use shelter skelter." What does shelter skelter mean? To Charles Manson shelter skelter means the black man rising up against the white establishment and murdering the entire white race. That is with the exception of Charlie and his family who intended to escape to the desert and live in the bottomless pit, a place that he got from revelation 9. Vincent bugliosi is the one who saw that Manson's fascination with the beatles' "White album" could be part of this. He's the one that in his questioning of the Manson family members got them to talk about Manson stating that the race war is coming, we know, 'cause the beatles have told us in the song "Piggies," in the song "Blackbird," most of all in the song "Helter skelter." ??? Helter skelter ??? And their strategy was to take those words that had been written on the wall at the Labianca home, and to develop from those words, Manson's theory of this apocalyptic race war. I told the jury that when the words shelter skelter were found printed in blood at the murder scene, this was tantamount to Manson's fingerprints being found at the scene. When bugliosi did this, shelter skelter, he was able then to quantify the type of hold that Manson had over his followers. If Manson can get them to believe the beatles are telling them a race war is coming, this is such a huge step that Manson would get them to believe it was their idea to go out and murder people? That was, I think, the genius of the whole shelter skelter presentation. Today in court, the prosecution's key witness, Linda kasabian, continued to testify. Linda kasabian has been the driver on both the night of August 9th and the night of August 10th. We granted Linda kasabian immunity, so she was our star witness. She was equally guilty. She saw everything. She didn't physically kill anyone. And had he not had her bugliosi might have lost the case because there was no one else that could give an eyewitness account. She said she was outside on the lawn. Frykowski is who she was referring to. She said a man came toward me, and he was bleeding and he had been stabbed. And I said to myself, oh, god, make this stop. Manson stared at Mrs. Kasabian and said, you have lied three times. The next lie, number four, will harm you. On. One of the attorneys is Ronald Hughes. Ronald Hughes started to really represent van Houten and tried to split her off from uh, from the others. Manson didn't care anything about the women. He wanted all the defense attorneys to represent him. Manson specifically told the women to testify that he had nothing to do with the murders, and the attorneys realized that their clients were doing what Manson told them to do as opposed to what was in their best interests. For one of the women to have a lawyer who was saying, "You don't have to be part of this anymore," that was very threatening. Manson pointed across the counsel table and Ronald Hughes sat right beside me and so I saw this. Manson pointed at him and glared at him and said, "Attorney, I don't want to ever see you in this courtroom again." And we never saw him again. And his body was found six months later but it was so badly decomposed that we could never tell the cause of death. He was found under a rock that had fallen on him or pushed on him or whatever. It sort of looks like someone did him in. Several years later a former member of Manson's family called me wanting to remain anonymous and said Hughes was murdered by the Manson family. Others say the death of Ronald Hughes was just tragic accident. No one was ever charged in connection with his disappearance. Hughes? Hughes? I think the district attorney killed him, because he was the lawyer we had that was worth anything. He was the only one that was doing anything for us you know. I think someone pushed him off a cliff. The jury was not out very long. Hoe could see the hands of Charles Manson shaking like a leaf. The jury today found all four defendants guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy in the deaths a year and a half ago of Sharon Tate the actress and four other persons at her home and the killing of two other persons two nights later. And they are ultimately convicted of all of the murder charges and are sentenced to death. The green room will make anybody terrified. Death for once was looking at Where's the car?

