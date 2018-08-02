Why this music mogul is fighting to get a man convicted of murder out of prison

Jason Flom, who helped launch Katy Perry's career, believes convicted killer Jens Soering is innocent.
Transcript for Why this music mogul is fighting to get a man convicted of murder out of prison
And it's yens as multi decade crusade for freedom that's attracted a list supporters. There's music mogul Jason's mom the man responsible for launching Katy Perry's career and a founding board member of the innocence project. Is somebody who could have and should have known better and I want to go back and kindness shaken and going to. There's other girls you via lobby against the ha you believe fervently he is not guilty he doesn't belong there and never belong there. The system failed him he felt himself which I think is the thing that probably hurts him the most he was blinded by love.

