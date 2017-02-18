-
Now Playing: Nicole Brown Simpson, Ron Goldman Crime Scene
-
Now Playing: Nicole Brown-Simpson, Ron Goldman Buried
-
Now Playing: Hear O.J. Simpson Speak For the First Time Under Oath
-
Now Playing: O.J. Simpson: Inside the Case of the Defense 'Dream Team'
-
Now Playing: What Life Is Like Today For Nicole Brown Simpson, Ron Goldman's Families
-
Now Playing: What O.J. Simpson Said When Asked About Murder Evidence
-
Now Playing: O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson's Relationship Before Tragic Murder
-
Now Playing: The horrific day Leanna Taylor found out her son was dead
-
Now Playing: Police start to suspect Justin Ross Harris after son's death
-
Now Playing: Questions raised about Leanna Taylor's behavior after son's death: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Justin Ross Harris goes to trial for son's hot car death: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Why Leanna Taylor took the stand in ex-husband's defense
-
Now Playing: Leanna Taylor's mission to preserve son's legacy: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Larry Birkhead on Anna Nicole Smith, daughter Dannielynn today: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Anna Nicole Smith's legal battle for her late husband's money: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Larry Birkhead describes the first time he met Anna Nicole Smith
-
Now Playing: Anna Nicole Smith 'inconsolable' after son Daniel's death: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Anna Nicole Smith found dead months after giving birth, son's death
-
Now Playing: What Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is like today
-
Now Playing: Woman in Prison for Boyfriend's Murder Granted New Hearing: Part 4