How parents can tell if their child's electronics use is harming them

More
Addiction expert Nicholas Kardaras offers his advice for how parents can recognize the warning signs of digital obsession.
0:31 | 05/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How parents can tell if their child's electronics use is harming them

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47467274,"title":"How parents can tell if their child's electronics use is harming them","duration":"0:31","description":"Addiction expert Nicholas Kardaras offers his advice for how parents can recognize the warning signs of digital obsession.","url":"/2020/video/parents-childs-electronics-harming-47467274","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.