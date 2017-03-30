After being passed by truck, stranded student decides to search for help: Part 4

More
'That truck helped me realized that if I was going to get out, I had to do it for me,' Amber VanHecke said.
6:04 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After being passed by truck, stranded student decides to search for help: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46505394,"title":"After being passed by truck, stranded student decides to search for help: Part 4","duration":"6:04","description":"'That truck helped me realized that if I was going to get out, I had to do it for me,' Amber VanHecke said.","url":"/2020/video/passed-truck-stranded-student-decides-search-part-46505394","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.