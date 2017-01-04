Police Find Several Women Who Accuse Officer of Sexual Assault: Part 2

More
Jannie Ligons says Daniel Holtzclaw forced her to commit a sex act on him as he stood by open rear door of his patrol car.
7:21 | 04/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police Find Several Women Who Accuse Officer of Sexual Assault: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":39270448,"title":"Police Find Several Women Who Accuse Officer of Sexual Assault: Part 2","duration":"7:21","description":"Jannie Ligons says Daniel Holtzclaw forced her to commit a sex act on him as he stood by open rear door of his patrol car.","url":"/2020/video/police-find-women-accuse-officer-sexual-assault-part-39270448","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.