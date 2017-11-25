Transcript for Police make an arrest for the murder of Christa Worthington: Part 6

Christa Worthington, found stabbed to death in her home. Shy had been with her mother's body more than 24 hours. Secrets, sex and money. That was all in the story. There were so many different possible suspects. This case almost becomes a game of clue. Who do the police on? Nobo. They arrest somebody that no one would have expected. It's like he came out of nowhere. I think there is so much mystery that still surrounds this case. Last night at approximately 7:15 P.M., detectives from the Massachusetts state police, arrested Christopher a. Mccowen, age 33, for the murder of Christa a Worthington. Christopher Mccowen was Christa's trash collector. I remember seeing the film of him, and being brought out of his house. And he was just completely lost. He's been arrested for murder of the most high-profile case in cape cod in half a century. We have matched the DNA to the person. It turns out that the DNA dragnet did not find them their killer, the DNA they got a hit on, they had had for maybe over a year. It had been sent to the DNA lab and it's taken that long to finally get it processed. I think some of the town wondered why did it take so long for the police to look at this person who picked up Christa's trash every week. They did talk to him. They talked to him not that long after the murder. It would be standard that you're going to look at people who logically had interaction with her. One time three months after Christa's killed, another time two years. In both cases, he basically says he hardly knew her. He was cooperating with them he wasn't fleeing. He wasn't hiding. He's volunteering his DNA. He didn't act like somebody who was guilty of this. When the trash collector at her home has twice denied even knowing really Christa Worthington, and then you match sperm and saliva found on her body back to him. Prosecutors and police are going to be thinking, we've got our guy. Who is Christopher Mccowen? My wife knew him. It wouldn't be til quite some time after that, that we really learned who Christopher Mccowen was. He just seemed like a quiet, low-key kind of guy. Little-known person. Had previously worked for a moving company on the cape. Christopher Mccowen was 33, had three kids with three mothers and had moved to the cape from Florida. Family wasn't on the cape, because that's the first place you go to, the family, for a reaction. "What do you think about your son being arrested for murder?" That's Chris, see him? He's 7 years old here. He wanted to be friends with everybo$y. I'm Roy Mcgowan, I'm the father of Chris Mcgowan. I said to myself, "Christopher is a player. He's not a murderer." When I read about the knife in the woman's chest, stuck it so hard where it stuck to the floor. I said, "There's no way in the world that's Chris." Christopher loved his job. He always wanted to move up, wanted to get his own truck and he wanted to partner with his boss, so I thought that was great. I met with Chris Mccowen. In my mind, he was not a person capable of this type of crime. There was no motive. Chris's daughter was the same age as ava. This is not a cold, deliberate, calculating person. This is not a person who had a reason to do harm to another. There are a number of people who don't believe that Christopher Mccowen could have or would have done this and that includes his boss. They've got the wrong person. This person just would not do that. When he would get in an argument with another driver over some silly thing, and Chris would just walk away from it. He would not fight. His appearance was outside the norm for outer cape residents. Over six feet, dark skinned, muscular, the automatic thought I think that Chris would be a scary or intimidating man. When you got to know him, he was so much the opposite. As far as I'm concerned, Chris has no violence in him. 33-year-old Christopher Mccowen had no comment as he arrived at Orleans district court this morning on his arraignment for charges of raping and murdering 46-year-old Christa Worthington. Christopher Mcgowan is charged with murder, but he's also charged with rape. And that turns out to be a very controversial charging decision. Between the time of the murder and the arrest of Chris Mccowen three years later, there was not a word about rape. Not one word about rape. They were never looking for a rapist here. They wanted to know who her boyfriends were, because they knew there was semen in her. The sperm sample that they found, it was degraded, that the sperms had no tails. It might have been a couple of days old. It might have been from not on the night of the murder but from prior to the murder. There was a rush to judgment. You had a black garbage man. The cape is not very heterogeneous. Nationally, black people make up 13.5% of the population. Cape cod, you know, the home of jack Kennedy, the figure is 1.2%. There was no question that there was a DNA match, but there was, in a lot of people's minds, a question of whether there could have been a consensual relationship. He says that he had a number of consensual relationships with women who were on his route when he was collecting garbage. Chris was quite the ladies' man. He was very charismatic. He had many, many girlfriends. He was pretty much of a stud. The question is, would Christa Worthington have a consensual sexual relationship with the African-American trash collector? Some say, well, why not? Christa's need for love and affirmation was so great that it wouldn't surprise me in the least if she had slept with him. Despite Mccowen being well liked, when police did a background check what they found was disturbing. Mccowen had a criminal history for grand theft and burglary and had served time. Most importantly for this case, he had five restraining orders out against him from women who he knew. The allegations ranging from grabbing someone's neck, strangling, pushing, scaring. Restraining orders, I think when the general public look at them and go, "He did what?" You have to look at the nature of this homicide. I mean, stabbing somebody, you've got to literally be right on top of them. Does he have the capacity to do that? There's nothing in his history that would suggest that. I mean, typically people who commit these types of homicides they've used knives before. He doesn't really sort of fit a person that would commit this type of homicide. 33-year-old Christopher Mcgowan was arraigned today in Barnstable superior court. Charged in the felony of murder in the first degree. How do you plead, guilty or not guilty? Not guilty. Not only does Christopher Mccowen say he didn't kill Christa Worthington but he points the finger directly at someone else. Good afternoon, sir. 